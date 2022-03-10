NFL GM: Lions DC Aaron Glenn ‘will be a head coach in our league’

It’s no secret that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is one of the NFL’s hottest names for future head coaching candidates. Glenn interviewed for two positions this offseason but did not land the jobs in New Orleans or Denver.

It will not be long before an NFL team says “you’re hired” to Glenn and turns over control of the team to the 49-year-old former player. We got even more reinforcing evidence of that during the 2022 NFL scouting combine, thanks to NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Here’s what King reported in his scouting combine wrap-up on Football Morning In America,

When I asked around about Black coach candidates to a few NFL GMs, I heard only one name out of three mouths: Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. A Bill Parcells disciple, Glenn, 49, is a former 15-year NFL corner with 41 career interceptions. He’s a steely, bright guy who players (I’m told) love playing for. Glenn interviewed for the Saints’ head-coaching job, and GM Mickey Loomis told me he had a great one. The problem there was Dennis Allen, who’d been on the New Orleans staff since 2015 and has choreographed one of the best defenses in the league. Someone was going to overwhelm the Saints to knock out Allen. Glenn came close. “Aaron will be a head coach in our league,” Loomis told me.

Glenn’s work in developing young talent in his first season in Detroit and cobbling together a defense that improved despite a series of devastating injuries definitely impressed the league. Lions fans need to appreciate Glenn while he’s still in Detroit.