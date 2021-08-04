NFL GM explains the hurdles in trading for Deshaun Watson | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

The absence of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins from practice this week due to COVID-19 protocols and coach Mike Zimmer's deep frustration with his unvaccinated players has created unexpected tension early in training camp. The Vikings have continued to express confidence in their team chemistry to tamp down any potential internal rifts over the polarizing issue, but they could be in for a lot of work on that front this season. According to a person with knowledge of the NFL data, the Vikings were carrying the league's lowest vaccination rate Tuesday with 70% of their roster having received at least one dose and 64.5% fully vaccinated.