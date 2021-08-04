NFL GM explains the hurdles in trading for Deshaun Watson | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the unprecedented conundrum facing the Texans on what to do with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and how they are trying to proceed through camp and beyond. Plus, an NFL General Manager describes what keeps his colleagues up at night when contemplating trading for Watson.

