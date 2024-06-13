NFL GM has bold take about Joe Burrow-type QB’s worth

How much would other teams offer up to get a quarterback like Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow?

Let one NFL general manager tell it, the cost might be somewhere in the range of 10 first-round picks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently put that pricetag on high-end quarterbacks while even name-dropping Burrow.

“Obviously, the quarterback is No. 1,” Licht said, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “And if you know in the draft a quarterback is going to be lights-out— like, you know he’s going to be Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow— you’d offer literally 10 first-round picks for that guy. It wouldn’t matter. It would be worth it. But it’s such a crapshoot.”

The commentary just speaks to what fans already know — the NFL is a quarterback-driven league and little beyond the position tends to matter.

Luckily for the Bengals, they paid just one first-round pick to land Burrow.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire