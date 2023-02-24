NFL GM believes Panthers are Anthony Richardson’s best fit

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said he and the rest of the team’s braintrust have yet to really get cracking at evaluating their options under center. But luckily for them, another general manager seemingly already has.

ESPN NFL draft analyst and insider Matt Miller recently spoke with scouts, executives and coaches around the league about one player in particular—University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Given his remarkable size and athleticism for the position as well as his relatively raw tools as a passer, the 21-year-old is—perhaps—the most polarizing prospect of the class.

Nonetheless, one high-ranking decision maker believes Richardson could develop into a problem (for other teams) if he finds his way to Carolina. The article reads:

“If you give Richardson to Reich and [senior assistant] Jim Caldwell, watch out,” a rival general manager said. “I mean, watch out. Because with those weapons, he could be dangerous.”

Some of those weapons, as of now, would include wideouts DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. along with one of the best road-grading offensive lines in football. So with head coach Frank Reich’s experience and creativity on offense, perhaps this tank of a dual-threat quarterback could run (and pass) over the competition if he ends up in Charlotte.

