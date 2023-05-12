NFL gives New Orleans Saints three prime time games on 2023 schedule
Let’s start with the good news: the NFL released its 2023 schedule of regular season games on Thursday, and the New Orleans Saints have been awarded three slots in prime time, where they’ll be featured in nationally-broadcast contests.
And now the bad news. Two of those matchups are going to fall in the dreaded Thursday night slate, meaning at best weird vibes and at worst a terrible upset defeat. Let’s explore each matchup that’s going to kick off under the bright lights:
Week 2: Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
When: 6:15 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 18
Where: ESPN
Week 7: Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
When: 7:15 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 19
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Week 16: Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
When: 7:15 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 21
Where: Amazon Prime Video