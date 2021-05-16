Giants sign former Panthers first-round WR Kelvin Benjamin to reportedly play TE

The New York Giants signed former Carolina Panthers star wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year deal after working him out at tight end during rookie minicamp, the team announced Sunday. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since 2018 and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he will play primarily at tight end in New York.

The team also signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl champion Corey Clement, making that two veterans signed out of a rookie minicamp.

Benjamin worked primarily at TE for Giants

Kelvin Benjamin has been out of the league for two years and will reportedly join the TE corps. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Benjamin, 30, has 209 career receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns in four full seasons on the field. He's 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, fitting a tight end build.

"In terms of Benjamin working a different position [Friday], we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Giants coach Joe Judge said, via the Giants site. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well.

"I wouldn't really kind of, you know, pin him down to any one position at this point. We're going to use the weekend to move him around to different spots and see how it works out."

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin at No. 28 overall in the 2014 draft when he was with the Panthers. Benjamin caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns his rookie season, but missed his second year with a torn ACL.

Carolina used the fifth-year option on him, but traded him to the Bills in the 2017 season. Buffalo released him after 14 months and after two games with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was out of the league.

The Giants already have Pro Bowl selection Evan Engram, former Pro Bowl stud Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo rostered at tight end.

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently signed former quarterback Tim Tebow to their roster as a tight end.

Giants sign former Eagles star Clement

Clement, 26, signed with the Eagles in 2017 as a rookie free agent and stayed with them until this past offseason.

He never started a game for the Eagles in his rookie year, yet starred for them when it mattered. He had 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns that year along with 10 catches for 123 yards and two scores. In the Super Bowl he caught four passes for 100 yards to help win the city the Lombardi Trophy.

The receiving yards are the fourth-highest by a rookie in Super Bowl history. He also took the snap on the infamous "Philly Special" play toward the end of the first half.

He's a New Jersey native.

