  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Giants sign former Panthers first-round WR Kelvin Benjamin to reportedly play TE

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants signed former Carolina Panthers star wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year deal after working him out at tight end during rookie minicamp, the team announced Sunday. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since 2018 and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he will play primarily at tight end in New York. 

The team also signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl champion Corey Clement, making that two veterans signed out of a rookie minicamp. 

Benjamin worked primarily at TE for Giants

Kelvin Benjamin
Kelvin Benjamin has been out of the league for two years and will reportedly join the TE corps. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Benjamin, 30, has 209 career receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns in four full seasons on the field. He's 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, fitting a tight end build. 

"In terms of Benjamin working a different position [Friday], we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Giants coach Joe Judge said, via the Giants site. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well.

"I wouldn't really kind of, you know, pin him down to any one position at this point. We're going to use the weekend to move him around to different spots and see how it works out."

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin at No. 28 overall in the 2014 draft when he was with the Panthers. Benjamin caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns his rookie season, but missed his second year with a torn ACL. 

Carolina used the fifth-year option on him, but traded him to the Bills in the 2017 season. Buffalo released him after 14 months and after two games with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was out of the league. 

The Giants already have Pro Bowl selection Evan Engram, former Pro Bowl stud Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo rostered at tight end. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently signed former quarterback Tim Tebow to their roster as a tight end. 

Giants sign former Eagles star Clement

Clement, 26, signed with the Eagles in 2017 as a rookie free agent and stayed with them until this past offseason.

He never started a game for the Eagles in his rookie year, yet starred for them when it mattered. He had 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns that year along with 10 catches for 123 yards and two scores. In the Super Bowl he caught four passes for 100 yards to help win the city the Lombardi Trophy. 

The receiving yards are the fourth-highest by a rookie in Super Bowl history. He also took the snap on the infamous "Philly Special" play toward the end of the first half. 

He's a New Jersey native. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Kelvin Benjamin signing with the Giants as a tight end

    The New York Giants are signing former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin as a tight end, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

  • Giants to sign former first rounder Kelvin Benjamin

    Kelvin Benjamin has rejoined old pal Dave Gettleman.

  • Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney practices in one shoe during first day of rookie minicamp

    The Giants rookie started on the wrong foot (sorry).

  • It has happened: Kelvin Benjamin is a tight end

    Former Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin is trying out as a tight end with New York Giants.

  • Washington signs veteran defensive back Bobby McCain

    The Washington Football Team signed veteran defensive back Bobby McCain to a one-year deal on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • Andrew Yang grilled in New York mayoral debate

    Who some see as the Democratic frontrunner in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, Andrew Yang, was grilled during a mayoral debate on his lack of governmental experience. During the virtual debate, Yang attempted to deflect on his record of not voting in local elections by asserting that he contributed to the success of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. When challenged by former NYPD police captain Eric Adams who viewed his comments as “disrespectful” to Black women who contributed, Yang added that he gave credit to activists involved, but said he contributed to the fundraising.

  • Seahawks add 13 undrafted rookie free agents to roster

    The Seattle Seahawks have finally announced the signing of 13 undrafted rookie free agents to the roster ahead of the team's rookie minicamp.

  • Urban Meyer says first-round RB Travis Etienne will work as WR at Jaguars minicamp

    The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.

  • I visited the Butterbeer Bar inside the new 'Harry Potter' store in New York, and the drink was heaven in a cup

    I got a sneak peek at the specialty Butterbeer Bar inside the "Harry Potter" flagship store that's opening in NYC on June 3, and the drink is amazing.

  • 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance ready for work at rookie camp

    The pomp of draft weekend when he was picked third by San Francisco and got to put on his 49ers jersey for the first time is firmly in Trey Lance's past. “I think I’ve kind of gotten past the point where it’s surreal,” Lance said about putting on his jersey for the first practice at rookie minicamp Friday. The steps this weekend during the three-day rookie minicamp are only the most basic ones as the Niners had only 23 players on hand, including eight rookie draft picks, several undrafted free agents, five players on tryouts and a handful of returning players.

  • LEADING OFF: Major League Baseball nears 20,000 players

    Major League Baseball is full of huge numbers — 4,256 hits by Pete Rose, 511 wins for Cy Young, 2,632 consecutive games played by Cal Ripken Jr. There had been 19,989 players in MLB history going into the weekend, according to baseballreference.com, boosted by Seattle rookies Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert making their debuts Thursday night. First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco.

  • Kadarius Toney is an exciting Giants weapon, but don't expect too much too soon

    Kadarius Toney was determined to show the Giants they made the right choice when they drafted him in the first round, and nothing was going to stop him – certainly not the fact that his shoes were the wrong size.

  • US rail industry defends safety record amid staffing cuts

    Even as railroads are operating longer and longer freight trains that sometimes stretch for miles, the companies have drastically reduced staffing levels, prompting unions to warn that moves meant to increase profits could endanger safety and even result in disasters. More than 22% of the jobs at railroads Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern have been eliminated since 2017, when CSX implemented a cost-cutting system called Precision Scheduled Railroading that most other U.S. railroads later copied. BNSF, the largest U.S. railroad and the only one that hasn’t expressly adopted that model, has still made staff cuts to improve efficiency and remain competitive.

  • Former Jaguars 2nd-round WR trying out for 49ers

    Marqise Lee was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. Now he's trying out for the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

    The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

  • Ralph Vacchiano with more on Kadarius Toney's 'Shoe-Gate' and the 2nd day at Giants Rookie Camp

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms that the Giants top pick, Kadarius Toney, did indeed have two shoes that fit and participated in practice...for awhile. Vacc also repeats Head Coach Joe Judge's assertion that this is an 'orientation' camp, not a competitive one and that he was still in the process of meeting some of the rookies for the first time.

  • Clemenstene Jackson, life of the party who never met a stranger, dies at 70 years old

    “We were best friends for 61 years,” said Carolyn Turner.

  • 'I'm built for this': Bears' Justin Fields prepared for hoopla that comes with spotlight

    Former Ohio State star taking expectations in stride as he embarks on rookie season in Chicago.

  • Philadelphia now says MOVE victims' remains weren't cremated

    A day after Philadelphia's health commissioner was forced to resign over the cremation of partial remains belonging to victims of a 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization, the city now says those remains were never actually destroyed. Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Friday saying that the remains of MOVE bombing victims thought to have been cremated in 2017, under orders from Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, were located at the medical examiner's office that afternoon. “I am relieved that these remains were found and not destroyed, however I am also very sorry for the needless pain that this ordeal has caused the Africa family,” Kenney said, adding that “many unanswered questions” surround the case — including why Farley's order wasn't obeyed.

  • Op-Ed: How doctor culture sinks U.S. healthcare

    Physicians' values and norms save our lives and cost us dearly.