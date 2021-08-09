Giants RB Saquon Barkley begins comeback, practices for 1st time since ACL tear

Saquon Barkley's comeback has officially begun.

The New York Giants activated their star running back from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, and he practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 2 last season. If you need to see video to believe it, open your eyes and kick all those doubts to the curb.

Saquon Barkley is back on the practice field with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/oSSPOeJXx8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 9, 2021

Barkley took questions from the media after the game, and even brought the humor.

Saquon Barkley on returning to practice:



"The most fun part is being out there with my teammates. I'm thankful to play the sport I love" pic.twitter.com/v2DKyddkbN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 9, 2021

Saquon Barkley is asked if he lost any weight during the offseason:



"I look good, that's what you're trying to say?" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dUOpRCndKt — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 9, 2021

Remember what Saquon can do?

Barkley, 24, has been a key part of the Giants' top-to-bottom rebuild since they drafted him out of Penn State with the No. 2 pick in 2018. In his debut season he made the Pro Bowl and was named the NFL offensive rookie of the year, and set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie running back in a single season with 91. He also set a slew of rookie records for the Giants, including most total touchdowns (15), most rushing touchdowns (11), most rushing yards (1,307), and most catches in a single game (14, also an NFL record). He's also the first Giants running back to have over 1,000 rushing yards in their first two seasons.

If you've somehow forgotten what a fully healthy Saquon can do, here are a few reminders.

.@saquon took over right out of @PennStateFball!



Cue his rookie highlights 📽



📺: Pro Day coverage continues all month long on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/cIr2gwAJlA — NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2021

Couldn't you just watch those highlights all day?

It won't be an easy road back for Barkley, but being out there running and dodging and catching with his teammates on the field is an excellent first step — not to mention a great thing for fans to see.

