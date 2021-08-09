  • Oops!
Giants RB Saquon Barkley begins comeback, practices for 1st time since ACL tear

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
In this article:
Saquon Barkley's comeback has officially begun.

The New York Giants activated their star running back from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, and he practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 2 last season. If you need to see video to believe it, open your eyes and kick all those doubts to the curb. 

Barkley took questions from the media after the game, and even brought the humor. 

Remember what Saquon can do?

Barkley, 24, has been a key part of the Giants' top-to-bottom rebuild since they drafted him out of Penn State with the No. 2 pick in 2018. In his debut season he made the Pro Bowl and was named the NFL offensive rookie of the year, and set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie running back in a single season with 91. He also set a slew of rookie records for the Giants, including most total touchdowns (15), most rushing touchdowns (11), most rushing yards (1,307), and most catches in a single game (14, also an NFL record). He's also the first Giants running back to have over 1,000 rushing yards in their first two seasons. 

If you've somehow forgotten what a fully healthy Saquon can do, here are a few reminders. 

Couldn't you just watch those highlights all day?

It won't be an easy road back for Barkley, but being out there running and dodging and catching with his teammates on the field is an excellent first step — not to mention a great thing for fans to see. 

