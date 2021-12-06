Giants lose another QB after Mike Glennon diagnosed with concussion

The quarterback situation for the New York Giants has suddenly gotten very dire.

Mike Glennon, who started under center in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, was diagnosed with a concussion after the game and will now enter the NFL's concussion protocol.

It's not known exactly when during the game Glennon suffered the concussion. He played all four quarters and was diagnosed during his postgame medical exam. He completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards, throwing zero touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times.

Glennon was starting in place of Daniel Jones, who is week-to-week with a neck strain he got while playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Giants don't have many QB options for Week 14

The Giants are now in a bit of a jam at quarterback. Glennon has to go through the NFL's five-step return-to-participation protocol before he can be cleared to resume full football activities. Jones, the guy Glennon was replacing, is likely out for "multiple weeks" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He's not yet been cleared for contact and is going for more tests on Monday.

If neither Glennon or Jones are cleared to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, that doesn't leave the Giants with a lot of options. Right now they only have one: Jake Fromm, the only other quarterback on the Giants' active roster.

Fromm is a recent acquisition, signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad last week. The Bills took him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and he spent the year as the team's quarantine quarterback, rarely practicing with the team in case there was an outbreak in the Bills' QB room. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game yet, but he served as Glennon's backup on Sunday.

It's still early, so it's possible that Glennon could quickly progress through the protocol or Jones' neck strain could clear up. But if not, the spotlight is likely on Fromm, who would be making his very first NFL start.