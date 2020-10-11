Irate Joe Judge slams headset after Giants penalty call eliminates fake field goal TD

New York Giants coach Joe Judge was livid and threw his headset after a penalty brought back a touchdown late in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.

Judge called up a fake field goal play with a third-and-4 at the 27-yard line. Punter Riley Dixon took the snap and found tight end Evan Engram on the right side for a touchdown. The score would have given New York a one-touchdown lead.

Instead, the Giants were called for an illegal shift, the touchdown was taken off the board and they were pushed back 5 yards.

Can someone explain to me how there is an illegal shift when no one even moved on the line?? What went wrong here?? pic.twitter.com/rdfIeB5gLW — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 11, 2020

Judge was immediately irate on the sideline and slammed his headset into the ground. He ensured everyone knew exactly how he felt by pulling down his face mask to yell “bulls---” toward the field.

Joe Judge might need another headset.



He fired it to the ground with authority after the TD on a fake FG was called back by an illegal shift. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 11, 2020

Joe Judge wanted to be sure you could read his lips pic.twitter.com/1s0fryuB6U — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 11, 2020

On replay, it appears Cam Fleming didn’t get set on the line before the snap, prompting the call. The Giants settled for a 50-yard field goal by Graham Gano to take a 20-17 lead.

Despite pouring it on the Cowboys early, they went into the half trailing, 24-20, after Dak Prescott led Dallas to a last-minute touchdown in the first half.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge slammed his headset after an illegal shift call took back a touchdown.

