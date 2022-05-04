  • Oops!
NFL gets it right — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will return to NOLA in 2022

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t play in an international game for the NFL in 2022, something revealed on Wednesday by the announcement of the league’s international slate.

Which means Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are going back to New Orleans.

The Saints are an away opponent for the Bengals this year and they were required an international game. But as the reveal shows, the Saints will play the Vikings on October 2.

That leaves the Bengals-Saints matchup to go down in New Orleans. Burrow and Chase will undoubtedly get the hero’s welcome despite playing for an opponent given their feats at LSU.

Rest assured Chase sounded pretty thrilled about the idea already. Now it’s one step closer to becoming a reality once the NFL announces the rest of the schedule later this month.

And if we had to guess, the NFL might eyeball the big moment as a primetime affair, too.

Closer look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 draft picks

