What an NFL general manager thinks of Rutgers linebacker’s Olakunle Fatukasi’s NFL draft prospects

Olakunle Fatukasi is earning praise for his strong season at Rutgers. For Fatukasi, his return for a fifth season of college football is paying off.

Fatukasi is building on his 2020 where he emerged as one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten. This season, he has 71 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended. His play is a major reason why Rutgers is 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten) and is playing meaningful football in November.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller thinks Fatukasi is going to be ready to play on Sundays and be taken in the NFL draft next spring.

“Smart competitive kid who plays with toughness and good football instincts. He makes the calls, the adjustments and is the communicator on defense,” Mueller told ‘Rutgers Wire.’

“He lacks ideal size and athletic ability for the NFL level but plays with exceptional effort and heart. Has to jump around or duck under blocks. Will be physically overmatched at times and he will get roughed up by big linemen at times when taking on blocks but his motor runs consistently.”

Mueller is a seasoned talent evaluator, having spent five years with the Seattle Seahawks as their vice president of football operations before transitioning to tenures as general manager of the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

He is now a successful NFL consultant working on several projects with professional teams.

As for Fatukasi, he will get a chance to add to his film library this Saturday when Rutgers hosts Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten). The Badgers have a strong offensive line and a good ground game, potentially providing Fatukasi and the rest of the Rutgers linebackers with a big test.

In terms of his transition, Mueller thinks Fatukasi could benefit from a redshirt year in the NFL before being ready to step in and be proactive on Sundays

“More about fit with this kid. Probably needs to play ‘MIKE] in a 3-4 scheme where interior D-Lineman can keep blockers off him,” Mueller said.

“Late round consideration who might need a practice squad year of development.”

Coming out of high school, Fatukasi was a 3-star recruit and the No. 5 player out of New York in the 2017 recruiting class. He held offers from Boston College, Illinois, Maryland and Syracuse among others.