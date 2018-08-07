NFL games will feature male cheerleaders for the first time

Male cheerleaders will feature in the NFL next season.

History will be created in the NFL this season, with male cheerleaders on the sidelines for the first time.

While there has never been a rule against male dancers, no teams have ever employed any on their squad.

But the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints have both named men in their squads for the 2018 season.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are two of the newest members of the LA Rams’ cheerleading squad

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies made the Rams’ squad in March and have been practising ever since, while their stories inspired Jesse Hernandez to try out for the Saints.

Jinnies put on social media that he still ‘couldn’t believe’ he was creating history in becoming the league’s first male cheerleader.

Still can’t belive I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader! Everyone’s support and love has been insane! 😭 thank you and GO RAMS! @RamsNFL @LARamsCheer #LARams pic.twitter.com/srpkYiVmEI — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) March 27, 2018





Although other NFL teams already have employed stuntmen in previous years, this is the first time men will dance alongside their female counterparts and perform the same routines.

Hernandez said: “The process has been great, everyone has been really nice to me and I can’t wait to see where this goes.”

The NFL season gets underway on September 6, with three games being played in London during September and October.



