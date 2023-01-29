What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s AFC, NFC Championship games

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears

The 2023 NFL Playoff action continues this weekend with two Conference Championship games this afternoon. The action kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will make the trek to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30 PM ET Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream today’s games as well as the latest NFL playoff scores, schedules, and bracket.

What NFL games are on today?

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship Game:

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Super Bowl History:

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Anyone still have a PERFECT bracket?!#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2im4VLUSYC — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 23, 2023

2023 NFL Playoff Scores:

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24

Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14

Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1)

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Recap: Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1)

Final Score: Eagles 38, Giants 7

Recap: Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2

Final Score: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Recap: Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12

Recap: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys

