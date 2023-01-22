What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s Divisional Round games

Mary Omatiga
The 2023 NFL playoff action continues this weekend with an exciting slate of Divisional Round games this afternoon. The action kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. At 6:30 p.m. ET Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream today’s games as well as the latest NFL playoff scores, schedules, and bracket.

What NFL games are on today?

Sunday, January 22nd

  • Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

  • Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl History:

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule:

Conference Championships

  • Sunday, January 29

    • NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET

    • AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl LVII

  • Date: Sunday, February 12

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

  • TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

2023 NFL Playoff Scores:

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Divisional Round:

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET

  • Final Score:

  • Recap:

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

  • Final Score:

  • Recap:

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be

