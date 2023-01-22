What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s Divisional Round games
The 2023 NFL playoff action continues this weekend with an exciting slate of Divisional Round games this afternoon. The action kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. At 6:30 p.m. ET Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream today’s games as well as the latest NFL playoff scores, schedules, and bracket.
What NFL games are on today?
Sunday, January 22nd
Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET
Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET
2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule:
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 29
NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET
AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET
Super Bowl LVII
Date: Sunday, February 12
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Network: Fox
2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:
2023 NFL Playoff Scores:
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 14
Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)
Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23
Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win
Final Score: Jaguars 31, Chargers 30
Recap: Jaguars come back for stunning 31-30 win over Chargers
Sunday, January 15
Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)
Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31
Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round
Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)
Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24
Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend
Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17
Monday, January 16
Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)
Final Score: Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14
Recap: Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs
Divisional Round:
Saturday, January 21
Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET
Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET
