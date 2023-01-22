What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s Divisional Round games

The 2023 NFL playoff action continues this weekend with an exciting slate of Divisional Round games this afternoon. The action kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. At 6:30 p.m. ET Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream today’s games as well as the latest NFL playoff scores, schedules, and bracket.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more

What NFL games are on today?

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

Super Bowl History:

RELATED: FMIA Wild Card – Joe Burrow on Going to Buffalo; Daboll and Pederson on their Latest Improbable Wins

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule:

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29 NFC Championship – FOX, FOX Deportes at 3:00pm ET AFC Championship – CBS, Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET



Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Anyone still have a PERFECT bracket?!#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Q7fxneGlem — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 16, 2023

2023 NFL Playoff Scores:

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Story continues

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Final Score: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Recap: Bills survive to beat Dolphins, advance to divisional round

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Final Score: Giants 31, Vikings 24

Recap: Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Final Score: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Recap: Bengals survive and advance to play Bills, defeat Ravens 24-17

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Divisional Round:

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET

Final Score:

Recap:

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Final Score:

Recap:

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and be

What NFL games are on today? TV, kickoff, live stream for today’s Divisional Round games originally appeared on NBCSports.com