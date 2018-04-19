NFL games starting earlier, so you can get more sleep

The NFL is your friend. The NFL cares about your welfare. The NFL is concerned you aren’t getting enough sleep. The NFL would like to make sure you get in bed a bit earlier, so the NFL is rolling back the starting times of its marquee evening games.

Per the NFL, new kickoff times are as follows:

“Monday Night Football”: 8:15 p.m. ET (up from 8:30)

“Sunday Night Football”: 8:20 p.m. ET (up from 8:30)

“Thursday Night Football”: 8:20 p.m. ET (up from 8:25)

That’s a total of 30 minutes each week that the NFL is giving you to sleep. (Or three hours and 30 minutes, if you count the night when the Browns play the Titans on TNF.) Over the course of an entire football season, that’s a full eight hours-plus. You’re welcome, America.

Hang in there. Only five more months until actual games.

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

