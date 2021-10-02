'NFL GameDay View' predict player stat lines for Week 4
"NFL GameDay View" crew predict player stat lines for Week 4. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of Seattle Seahawks injury updates ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Bears are desperate to repair their offense before Sunday's game against the Lions.
With a new two-year contract, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe can focus on the present.
Jones is about to step into a cauldron of old emotion which concerns stuff that happened back when he was growing up in Florida, let along playing college football at Alabama.
These three 2022 NFL draft QBs have excellent chances to help their draft stocks with this weekend's games.
Joe Burrow's last-second heroics are transforming the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
The Browns brought in five to work out including 4 receivers and a quarterback to throw to them. One name pops out on the list:
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
Here is an update on Vikings RB Dalvin Cook's injury:
Bill Belichick had an honest answer Friday to a question about the success he achieved with Tom Brady during their 20 years together on the Patriots.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
He had such a good time posting a 29 on the front nine, he decided to do it again on the back.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 4. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
The San Francisco 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope star tight end George Kittle can play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that slot cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury.
The Colts ruled out five starters, including Quenton Nelson, for the Week 4 game against the Dolphins.
Entering another Philly homecoming, coach Andy Reid said it doesn’t take an investigator to see why the Chiefs have an upside-down NFL record.
Here is the Vikings' Friday injury report:
When it comes to any football-based scoring chart, a bright line exists between the numbers 16 and 17. At 16, it’s a two-score game. At 17, it’s a three-score game. On Thursday night, the Jaguars eschewed a field goal as short as any field goal could be on fourth and goal, opting to try to [more]