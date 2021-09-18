'NFL GameDay View' crew predict Week 2 stat lines
Watch the "NFL GameDay View" crew predict Week 2 stat lines. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and Melvin Gordon are some of the NFLs quickest ball carriers. Which player takes the title for fastest in the league?
The Patriots are expected to place rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Nordin has an abdomen injury, but the Patriots hope he can return sometime in November. Nordin, who was inactive for the season opener, had a limited practice Thursday but did not practice Friday. The Patriots called [more]
Former Lions and Rams defensive tackle Roger Brown died Friday, the Lions announced. He was 84. Brown made six Pro Bowls in 10 NFL seasons, seven played with the Lions and three with the Rams. Detroit made him a fourth-round choice in 1960. Brown earned first-team All-Pro in 1962 and 1963. Sacks did not become [more]
The Nationals' first baseman gave his forecast for Taylor Heinicke's first start of 2021.
Brandon Aiyuk split snaps with Trent Sherfield on Sunday, with Aiyuk playing 26 of 55 and Sherfield 27. Aiyuk never saw a pass thrown his way, while Sherfield made two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk isn’t in the doghouse but simply hadn’t practiced enough. Sherfield took advantage [more]
The New York Jets face the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction.
In the debut edition of Friday Walkthrough Pat Kerrane details the most important context for fantasy football players in Week 2. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
The Packers officially placed OLB Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve on Friday.
Many are chalking up Green Bay’s bizarre Week One loss to the Saints as stuff happens. The question is whether that stuff will keep happening. Most think it won’t. If it does, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has an explanation for it. “This game is too hard,” Irvin told TMZ.com on Friday. “That’s why you [more]
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
A pair of Chargers headline 10 of our favorite player props for Week 2.
The New York Giants suffered the ugliest loss of an ugly run on Thursday night.
Toney currently has minus-2 career receiving yards. You, yes, you have more receiving yards than a first-round pick.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
Patriots head Bill Belichick gave a 10-minute response to a question about long snappers Friday. If you love football and its history, the entire answer is worth the read.
Derek Carr is handing out bulletin board material this week.
Heres everything you need to know about NFL practice squads, from player salaries to rules and more.
The Raiders won their season opener with a thrilling victory over the Ravens. Now they’ll have to travel across the country and play without their top running back. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters in his Friday press conference that Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. After missing the first [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)