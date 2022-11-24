'NFL GameDay Morning' make their picks for Thanksgiving games
Detroit Lions (4-6) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-3): 12:30 p.m.; Ford Field; CBS; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Cristiano Ronaldo was emotional during the playing of the Portuguese national anthem ahead of the countrys World Cup opener on Thursday.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Five-star recruit Elijah Rushing is one of the best pass rushers in the class of 2024.
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills (12:30 p.m., CBS):
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 12's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Do the Patriots have a shot Thursday night against the 8-2 Vikings? Matt Cassel believes so... The former Patriot and Viking quarterback lays out what Bill Belichick's club needs to do to score the upset on Thanksgiving night.