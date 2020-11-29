'NFL GameDay Morning' debates which team will get the 7th seed in the AFC
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew debates which team will get the seventh seed in the AFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
The Broncos were desperate enough for a quarterback that they asked the NFL to allow assistant coaches to play today against the Saints. But the league said no. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos asked if they could have one of their offensive quality control coaches, Justin Rascati or Rob [more]
Tyson and Jones fought to a draw
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate
The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions around the NFL on Saturday, again calling into question the league's plan to play a full schedule after several weeks that went relatively smoothly.
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Matt Patricia rubbed large segments of the Detroit Lions locker room the wrong way with how he treated players during his first two seasons.
Cam Newton kept a Sunday tradition alive in Week 12 but rolling up to Gillette Stadium in a one-of-a-kind outfit.
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Michigan football can't just blame the injury to Cade McNamara for the 27-17 loss to Penn State on Saturday. It's deeper than that.
Matt Nagy confirmed Mitchell Trubisky will start vs. Packers on Sunday night, and naturally Twitter had a lot to say.
The Kings and Jazz also are reportedly interested.
If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.
It may be time for Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford to part ways. With a top pick in NFL draft, Lions could target QBs Zach Wilson or Trey Lance.
Haas driver’s car burst into flames after hitting the barrier during the opening lap
The Ravens COVID-19 problems continue to pile up ahead of their game with the Steelers.
Joyce broke the heart and damaged the left eye of Daniel Dubois while Mike Tyson and Roy Jones fought to a draw aver eight rounds
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. might not be recognized as an official boxing match, but the former champions clearly feel they have a lot at stake.