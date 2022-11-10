'NFL GameDay Morning' crew previews Seahawks-Bucs Week 10 matchup

WFTS-Tampa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are used to playing games after 1 p.m. local time. When they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever game in Munich, Germany, game time might be 3:30 p.m., but their bodies will feel like they’re playing the game at 9:30 a.m. “Once I get going, I just got to get out of bed. Once I get moving, I’m alright,” Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean said. For some guys, it might not be that easy. The Bucs’ sports science staff has given each play sleep glasses and sleeping methods to adjust leading up to the game.