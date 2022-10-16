'NFL GameDay Morning' crew gets put to the test on 'Game Night'
The Cowboys will face their biggest test so far against their NFC East rival Eagles on Sunday night. First place in the division is on the line.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Guardians rallied to come from behind and take Game 3 over the New York Yankees 6-5.
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Good news for the Bengals on the injury front before playing the Saints.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
This wasn’t supposed to happen to the 111-win Dodgers, the first team since 1906 to lose a postseason series to a team with 22 fewer victories.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Should Tennessee be ranked No. 1 this week?
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.
The Padres defied expectations, but they had been taking aim at this for years.
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Minnesota Vikings.
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
Dave Roberts' preseason claim that the Dodgers will win the 2022 World Series aged terribly after Los Angeles was bounced from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
The Yankees are on the brink of elimination after the Guardians scored three runs in the ninth with Clarke Schmidt, not Clay Holmes, on the mound.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.