'NFL GameDay Morning' crew describes how teams respond to momentum-swinging penalties
'NFL GameDay Morning' crew describes how teams respond to momentum-swinging penalties.
'NFL GameDay Morning' crew describes how teams respond to momentum-swinging penalties.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Good news for the Bengals on the injury front before playing the Saints.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Should Tennessee be ranked No. 1 this week?
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Minnesota Vikings.
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
All the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 7? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 6's top running back plays. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 6 of the season including New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Guardians rallied to come from behind and take Game 3 over the New York Yankees 6-5.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and his teammates vowed the Trojans will fight on after a one-point loss at Utah marked by penalties and injuries.
Minnesota vs Miami game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Bradley and the rest of the players who teed it up at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.