'NFL GameDay Morning': Bold predictions for Week 1
The "NFL GameDay Morning" crew's bold predictions for Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
If the Falcons wish to compete with the Bucs this season, they can start by handling their business against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Matthew Stafford likely would’ve vetoed any trade that wasn’t to the Rams this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport.
We knew WR Shi Smith would be out for the opener against the Jets. What other Panthers will be joining him on the sideline today?
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said earlier Saturday that he didn’t expect offensive guard Richie Incognito to play Monday night. The team has made it official, ruling out Incognito. Incognito has a calf injury but should return next week against Pittsburgh. The Raiders will start John Simpson at left guard in Incognito’s. Simpson, a fourth-round pick [more]
While Justin Fields won't be starting, Bears fans could catch a glimpse of the rookie QB in his first NFL action against the Rams.
Kyle Shanahan has been mum on his plans for Trey Lance in Week 1, but the 49ers reportedly are ready to turn the rookie QB loose against the Lions.
When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]
Yes it was a feel-good loss, but it was still a loss. A look at what went wrong against the Bucs and the continued Collins fallout. | From @StarConscience
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top running back plays. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Even with wins on the field, Notre Dame and Texas A&M find themselves on the losing end after a wild Week 2 that saw several unexpectedly close games.
The Browns can win in Week 1 versus the Chiefs. Here are five reasons they will win:
49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon won't play vs. the Lions.
The 49ers apparently had the Patriots on the mind when they traded up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, where they had their eye on Trey Lance and Mac Jones.
USC kicker Parker Lewis was ejected for targeting on the Trojans' first play against the Stanford Cardinal.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2