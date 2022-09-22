NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 3
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 3 of the 2022 season
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 3 of the 2022 season
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy pulled the white piece of paper full of scribbled writing from his back pocket.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the political groups supporting him are on track to break national gubernatorial fundraising records. He’s raked in millions from big donors to pad his campaign fund and political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis. And he’s significantly outraised his opponent, Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Here's how you can watch or listen to the Bills vs. Dolphins game Sunday afternoon.
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
A fan who threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the Jets scored the go-ahead touchdown has been identified. The team plans to ban him.
The Kremlin is considering imposing a new tax on energy exports that will bolster next year's budget by 1.4 trillion rubles, according to Kommersant.
See who is on the list for Sept. 21.
The powerful storm is forecast to strengthen as it marches through the Caribbean.
There's a new leader in this week's college football quarterback rankings. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has replaced Alabama's Bryce Young at the top.
Arizona could announce a ruling on abortions this week.
Three initial takeaways about the Gamecocks’ slate for NEXT season.
Wide receiver Josh Vann criticized South Carolina football's play calling in its loss to Arkansas on the podcast he hosts with senior DB Darius Rush.
The Titans are reportedly adding to their secondary.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.