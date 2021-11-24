NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Click on each game for the game preview



Thursday, November 25

Chicago at Detroit

12:30, FOX

Line: Chicago -3.5, o/u: 41.5

Las Vegas at Dallas

4:30, CBS

Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 50.5

Buffalo at New Orleans

8:20, NBC

Line: Buffalo, 4.5, o/u: 46.5

Sunday, November 28

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 45

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 51.5

Carolina at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 42.5

Tennessee at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -5.5, o/u: 44.5

Philadelphia at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -3, o/u: 46.5

Atlanta at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Atlanta -1, o/u: 46.5

New York Jets at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Houston -3, o/u: 44

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles -2.5, o/u: 47

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay

4:25, FOX

Line: Green Bay -1, o/u: 48

Minnesota at San Francisco

4:25, FOX

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 48.5

Cleveland at Baltimore

8:20, NBC

Line: Baltimore -4, o/u: 46

Monday, November 29

Seattle at Washington

8:15, ESPN

Line: Washington -1, o/u: 46

