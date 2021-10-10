NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5

In this article:

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Thursday, October 7

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 34, Seattle 30

Line: Los Angeles Rams -2.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday, October 10

9:30, NFL Network

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 45

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50.5

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -10, o/u: 49.5

1:00, FOX

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 39.5

1:00, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -10, o/u: 47.5

2:00, CBS

Line: New Orleans -2.5, o/u: 43.5

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 46

12:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -4.5, o/u: 48.5

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -8, o/u: 39

4:05, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -5.5, o/u: 45.5

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5, o/u: 46.5

4:25, FOX

Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 52.5

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -5, o/u: 48.5

8:20, NBC

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Monday, October 11

8:15, ESPN

Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 46.5

