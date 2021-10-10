NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5

CollegeFootballNews.com
·2 min read
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Thursday, October 7

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 34, Seattle 30
Line: Los Angeles Rams -2.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday, October 10

Atlanta vs New York Jets (in London)

9:30, NFL Network
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 45

Green Bay at Cincinnati

1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50.5

Detroit at Minnesota

1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -10, o/u: 49.5

Denver at Pittsburgh

1:00, FOX
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 39.5

Miami at Tampa Bay

1:00, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -10, o/u: 47.5

New Orleans at Washington

2:00, CBS
Line: New Orleans -2.5, o/u: 43.5

Philadelphia at Carolina

1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 46

Tennessee at Jacksonville

12:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -4.5, o/u: 48.5

New England at Houston

1:00, CBS
Line: New England -8, o/u: 39

Chicago at Las Vegas

4:05, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -5.5, o/u: 45.5

Cleveland at Los Angels Chargers

4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5, o/u: 46.5

New York Giants at Dallas

4:25, FOX
Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 52.5

San Francisco at Arizona

4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -5, o/u: 48.5

Buffalo at Kansas City

8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Monday, October 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore

8:15, ESPN
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 46.5

