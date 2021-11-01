When is the NFL trade deadline 2021? Time, rumors, trade ideas and more
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
The Saints have lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury today, and yet it’s the Buccaneers for whom everything is going wrong. The Bucs also lost a key player, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is out of the game with back spasms. And the Saints are up 23-7 in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian [more]
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
These 10 Patriots stood out against the Los Angeles Chargers -- for better and for worse.
The Cowboys played without their franchise quarterback and lost their left tackle, top wideout and corner at various points of the game. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Quite a few problems to sort out from the Browns inexcusable loss to the Steelers in Week 8:
The New York Jets QB’s rise from obscurity to hero reminds us why, at its best, the NFL is such a compelling spectacle Mike White set NFL records during his first start as New York Jets quarterback. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports When the New York Jets needed one yard with two minutes left to secure a stunning 34-31 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the football stayed in Mike White’s hands. It had to. White’s successful quarterback sneak was the perfect ending to a g
Ohio State drops one spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll as Sparty takes big leap.
There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]
Calvin Ridley delivered us some shocking news this Halloween morning!
While backup quarterbacks had a spectacular Sunday, the Vikings offense was absolutely abysmal and blew an opportunity against the Cowboys.
Is it at all possible that Mike White, the 26-year-old who has now played in two games in four seasons and who had Jets fans chanting his name on Sunday afternoon, could end up being the long-term answer to the Jets’ quarterback question?
TCU will conduct a national search but its next football coach may be on the other side of the Metroplex.
There were eventful moments in Week 9 of the college football season. But it's important to temper responses. Here are overreactions from the day.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 9? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Now that November is here, the bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions get more serious. How does the post-season shape up with just over a month to go?
Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew sported an unorthodox look when he took the field for Philadelphia.