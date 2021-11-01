When is the NFL trade deadline 2021? Time, rumors, trade ideas and more

The Guardian

The New York Jets QB’s rise from obscurity to hero reminds us why, at its best, the NFL is such a compelling spectacle Mike White set NFL records during his first start as New York Jets quarterback. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports When the New York Jets needed one yard with two minutes left to secure a stunning 34-31 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the football stayed in Mike White’s hands. It had to. White’s successful quarterback sneak was the perfect ending to a g