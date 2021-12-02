NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season, highlighted by New England at Buffalo, Denver at Kansas City, Chargers at Cincinnati

Click on each game for the game preview



Thursday, December 2

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5

Sunday, December 5

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5

Arizona at Chicago

1:00, FOX

Line: Arizona -8 , o/u: 45

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 50.5

Minnesota at Detroit

1:00, CBS

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 46.5

New York Giants at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Miami -4, o/u: 40.5

Philadelphia at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 45.5

Indianapolis at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -9, o/u: 45.5

Washington at Las Vegas

4:05, FOX

Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 49.5

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -13, o/u: 48

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

4:25, CBS

Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 44

San Francisco at Seattle

4:25, CBS

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 45.5

Denver at Kansas City

8:20, NBC

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 47

Monday, December 6

New England at Buffalo

8:15, ESPN

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 43.5

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13