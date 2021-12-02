NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season, highlighted by New England at Buffalo, Denver at Kansas City, Chargers at Cincinnati
Click on each game for the game preview
Thursday, December 2
Dallas at New Orleans
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5
Sunday, December 5
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5
Arizona at Chicago
1:00, FOX
Line: Arizona -8 , o/u: 45
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 50.5
Related
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 13
Minnesota at Detroit
1:00, CBS
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 46.5
New York Giants at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Miami -4, o/u: 40.5
Philadelphia at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 45.5
Indianapolis at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -9, o/u: 45.5
Washington at Las Vegas
4:05, FOX
Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 49.5
Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams
4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -13, o/u: 48
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
4:25, CBS
Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 44
San Francisco at Seattle
4:25, CBS
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 45.5
Denver at Kansas City
8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 47
Monday, December 6
New England at Buffalo
8:15, ESPN
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 43.5