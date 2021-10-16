NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 54-27, ATS: 46-35, Point Total: 47-34
Thursday, October 14
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
Prediction: Tampa Bay 30, Philadelphia 24
Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 53
Final Score: Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22
Sunday, October 17
Miami vs Jacksonville
9:30 am, CBS
Line: Miami -3, o/u: 47
Green Bay at Chicago
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 44
Cincinnati at Detroit
1:00, FOX
Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 46
Houston at Indianapolis
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -10, o/u: 43.5
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -9, o/u: 48.5
Kansas City at Washington
1:00, FOX
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 54
Minnesota at Carolina
1:00, CBS
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 46
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore
1:00, FOX
Line: Baltimore -2.5, o/u: 51.5
Arizona at Cleveland
4:05, FOX
Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 48.5
Las Vegas at Denver
4:25, CBS
Line: Denver -4, o/u: 43.5
Dallas at New England
4:25, CBS
Line: Dallas -3,5, o/u: 50.5
Seattle at Pittsburgh
8:20, NBC
Line: Pittsburgh -5, o/u: 43
Monday, October 18
Buffalo at Tennessee
8:15, ESPN
Line: Buffalo-6, o/u: 53.5