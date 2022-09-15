Chiefs-Chargers could go either direction on Thursday night and the public is split
To cover, or not to cover. That is the question.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing his quad tendon in the team’s opening game and they’ll be going outside the organization to replace him on the active roster. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seattle is signing defensive back Teez Tabor off the Falcons practice [more]
D'Andre Swift had more rushing yards than all but two players in the NFL last week, but the Detroit Lions still think he has more to offer on offense.
The Chargers won't have their star pass-catcher in an early AFC West clash.
It's too soon to shut the book altogether. But Jameis Winston is beginning to change the narrative in his second life with the Saints:
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
The Boston Red Sox found a new low on Wednesday when they allowed a three-run Little League home run vs. the New York Yankees.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
A former NFL running back is convinced the Patriots' recent struggles remove Bill Belichick from the GOAT conversation.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
SEC football picks: Your chance for easy money. Maybe. Tennessee Vols, Alabama have a lot of points to cover. Brian Kelly, be prepared to duck.
Losing in Week 1 doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a long season.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top receiver plays. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)