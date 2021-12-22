NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 16
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 16 of the season, highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati
Results So Far
SU: 143-79-1, ATS: 128-93, Point Total: 125-98-1
Thursday, December 23
San Francisco at Tennessee
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Saturday, December 25
Cleveland at Green Bay
4:30, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 44.5
Indianapolis at Arizona
8:15, NFL Network
Line: PICK, o/u: 49.5
Sunday, December 26
Detroit at Atlanta
1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -6, o/u: 42.5
Baltimore at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 49
Buffalo at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 43.5
Jacksonville at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: New York Jets -2.5, o/u: 41.5
New York Giants at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -10, o/u: 41.5
Tampa Bay at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 44.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 45.5
Chicago at Seattle
4:05, FOX
Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 44
Pittsburgh at Kansas City
4:25, CBS
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 46
Denver at Las Vegas
4:25, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 41.5
Washington at Dallas
8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 47
Monday, December 27
Miami at New Orleans
8:15, ESPN
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 38.5