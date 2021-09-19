NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 2

In this article:

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 9-8, ATS: 11-6, Point Total: 10-7

Thursday, September 16

Prediction: Washington 23, New York Giants 17

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 40.5

Final Score: Washington 30, New York Giants 29

Sunday, September 19

Buffalo at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -3.5 o/u: 47.5

Cincinnati at Chicago

1:00, FOX

Line: Chicago -2.5, o/u: 45

Cleveland at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Cleveland -13.5, o/u: 48

Denver at Jacksonville

1:00, FOX

Line: Denver -6, o/u: 45

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

1:00, CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5, o/u: 48

New England at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -6, o/u: 43

New Orleans at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 44.5

San Francisco at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 49

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -12.5, o/u: 51.5

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 51.5

Minnesota at Arizona

4:05, FOX

Line: Arizona -3.5, o/u: 50.5

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 54.5

Tennessee at Seattle

4:25, CBS

Prediction: Seattle 27, Tennessee 24

Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 53.5

Kansas City at Baltimore

8:20, NBC

Line: Kansas City -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Monday, September 20

Detroit at Green Bay

8:15, ESPN

Line: Green Bay -11.5, o/u: 48

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks