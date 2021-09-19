NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 2
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 9-8, ATS: 11-6, Point Total: 10-7
Thursday, September 16
New York Giants at Washington
Prediction: Washington 23, New York Giants 17
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 40.5
Final Score: Washington 30, New York Giants 29
Sunday, September 19
Buffalo at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -3.5 o/u: 47.5
Cincinnati at Chicago
1:00, FOX
Line: Chicago -2.5, o/u: 45
Cleveland at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: Cleveland -13.5, o/u: 48
Denver at Jacksonville
1:00, FOX
Line: Denver -6, o/u: 45
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh
1:00, CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -6, o/u: 47
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis
1:00, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5, o/u: 48
New England at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -6, o/u: 43
New Orleans at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 44.5
San Francisco at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 49
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
4:05, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -12.5, o/u: 51.5
Tennessee at Seattle
4:05, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 51.5
Minnesota at Arizona
4:05, FOX
Line: Arizona -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers
4:25, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 54.5
Tennessee at Seattle
4:25, CBS
Prediction: Seattle 27, Tennessee 24
Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Kansas City at Baltimore
8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Monday, September 20
Detroit at Green Bay
8:15, ESPN
Line: Green Bay -11.5, o/u: 48