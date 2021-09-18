NFL Game Predictions: One Spread and One Total









The 2021 NFL season is rolling right along as Week 2 action rapidly approaches. Whether you’re coming off a profitable first weekend or looking to get back in the green, we’re here to provide the tools you need to make sound betting decisions from Week 2 and beyond.

A full slate of football action awaits us tomorrow, and our exclusive betting tools have synthesized where there's value to be had up and down the board. All football bettors and fanatics know that early-season lines possess more actionable value for making bets than later on in the season; as the public and handicappers alike often have a difficult time gauging team quality and injury impact this early. Be sure to consult our tools before you lock in any of your wagers this Week 2 Sunday with cutting-edge analytics and information. From our edge finder to top trends, key numbers, player props futures movement, we're confident these are the sharpest football betting tools we've ever produced.

Today, we're highlighting our Game Predictions betting tool, which synthesizes value for every wager you have the opportunity to place for the slate of NFL action. Rather than endorsing bets from an expert's hunch, this resource objectively evaluates the realistic potential of a bet hitting given how the sportsbooks are handicapping said bet. See for yourself how the Game Predictions tool works for two of this weekend's marquee Sunday afternoon matchups:

Game Predictions: Week 2

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:05 pm ET

NFL Betting Tools Game Predictions

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 pm ET

NFL Betting Tools Game Predictions

As the Game Predictions tool demonstrates, it's a wise bet to target early-season lines that the public is generally underestimating. The Falcons head into Tampa Bay coming off a disappointing 32-6 loss against the Eagles. That poor performance has undoubtedly influenced the spread for that game, with Tampa Bay a heavy -12.5 favorite. Atlanta's offense is talented enough that Matt Ryan should give them a chance to cover the points. Additionally, the Game Predictions Tool sees value on Under (55) for the Cowboys-Chargers game. It makes sense why the public has bet this Total so high considering the offensive firepower for both teams. While Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert have the ability to run it up, at such a big number, our algorithm insists that there's a decisive betting edge on the Under.

To see more Game Predictions, actionable trends and player props and all that our Betting Tools for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL have to offer, you can purchase EDGE+ Roto here for as low as $3.99 per month! And if you're into DFS and betting, be sure to check out our EDGE+ Max package that includes our DFS and Betting Tools for as low as $11.99 per month.