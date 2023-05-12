Which NFL game will decide who gets USC’s Caleb Williams?

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss which NFL team could win the Caleb Williams sweepstakes in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast” - subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

MATT HARMON: The game that's going to decide who gets Caleb Williams. I've got two. Obviously, the second game between the Rams and the Cardinals, week 11 Rams at Cardinals. They avoided putting this one to deep into the season. They don't want a tank game the NFL in week 17 or something like that. They don't want that.

For week 17, we've got Bucs versus Saints. I think the Saints are going to be pretty good this year. I think it's either going to be them or the Falcons winning that division, although the Panthers could surprise you.

But really, it's about the Bucs, man. Like, what are the Bucs going to look like by week 17? Did they ship off Mike Evans at the trade deadline? Are they playing Kyle Trask, or even their third-string quarterback at that point?

The Saints could just beat up on the Bucs in that spot. What does that team look like in week 17, I think, is going to go a long way to deciding who gets Caleb Williams because-- obviously, Caleb Williams, USC quarterback, the presumptive number one overall pick next year. I think those are the two games you got to look at for the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, of course, we're all guessing. But I'm pretty convinced that Caleb Williams is going to be the next superstar and awesome and franchise quarterback. And I don't want him in there in the NFC West, so I prefer not the Rams or the Cardinals. But it really does appear like the Cardinals may-- the new regime may move on from Kyler Murray.

And Houston's the other team favored to get the first pick next year. They're obviously set at quarterback now. So yeah, Arizona and the Rams, big threats there. I hope the Bucs totally have a poor season and they finish number one and get them out of the NFC West.

Because yeah, I know that Drake Maye is considered the real deal as well. But Caleb Williams, I'm just convinced that he's going to be a superstar. So for selfish reasons, I put him out out, not in Arizona or the Rams, man, get him, ugh, with McVay. That could be sick, staying in LA.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, that would be awesome. As long as he goes to the NFC somewhere, man, because the NFC needs some more young, promising quarterbacks. They're all in the AFC at this point. So yeah, we'll see what happens with Caleb. It'll be some team that we're not even expecting. That's what's really, that's what's really going to happen. That's how these things usually go.

I also think that if the Bears are not good again, what if the Bears are picking number one overall, second year in a row? Justin Fields doesn't take that next step? They could, they-- sorry, Andy Behrens, Jason Klabacha, our fearless leader. Cover your ears, but if the Bears stink again, they could be a Caleb Williams team, for sure.

