NFL Futures: Rodgers making a run at MVP

The NFL season blows past the midway pole in Week 8, as the playoff picture starts to take shape. That means the Super Bowl LIV odds are tightening as contenders rise to the top. We highlight the biggest riser and the farthest fall in the futures heading into this week’s games, as well as a MVP-caliber player making moves in that prop market.

BIGGEST RISE: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIV

OPEN: 20/1

WEEK 7: 40/1

WEEK 8: 25/1

Indianapolis answered the call with a big divisional win over Houston last Sunday, nearly cutting its Super Bowl odds in half. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett showed he’s just not a game manager, with four passing TDs, and the Colts are now in the driver’s seat in the AFC South and among the top teams in the conference. Indianapolis can add to its record as 6-point home favorites versus Denver this Sunday – one of three home stands in the next four games.

BIGGEST FALL: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIV

OPEN: 20/1

WEEK 7: 25/1

WEEK 8: 40/1

The Colts and Eagles essentially switched spots on the Super Bowl betting board (and were featured in these same places in Week 3), with Philadelphia losing at Dallas Sunday night. It was the second straight loss for Carson Wentz & Co., getting outscored by a combined 75-30 during this skid. Philly has its back to the wall in Week 8, playing its third straight road game with a stop in Buffalo Sunday. The Eagles are the only NFL team forced to play three in a row on the road this season, and it comes at a terrible time.

NFL MVP WATCH: Aaron Rodgers, GREEN BAY PACKERS

ODDS TO WIN 2019 NFL MVP

OPEN: 8/1

WEEK 7: 12/1

WEEK 8: 7/2

Missing two of your top receivers would put a snag in most quarterbacks’ production, but not Mr. Rodgers. It didn’t matter who was on the field in Week 7, with the Packers gunslinger passing for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Oakland at home. Green Bay has enjoyed a friendly opening slate of games – five of its first seven inside Lambeau Field – but hits the road for the next two stops: at Kansas City this Sunday night and at L.A. to face the Chargers in Week 9. Rodgers, who is tied atop the MVP odds with Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, has a 88.1 passer rating over those two away games, compared to 109.1 in Green Bay.