NFL Fun Power Rankings, week 14: Miracle play boosts Dolphins up table but Mahomes still has monopoly on magic

Dolphins players mob Kenyan Drake after his game-winning touchdown against the patriots

Welcome back to the NFL Fun Power Rankings, where we rate teams based on how fun they are to watch instead of whether they're actually good at winning football games. This list is all about working out which NFL teams are worthy of your busy eyes, and which deserve to be rolled up in a carpet, set on fire, loaded into a big rocket and blasted off into the sun.

Week 14 may have been the best of this brilliant season. We got upsets, we got comebacks, we got fourth quarter nailbiters and we got overtime thrillers. More than anything though, we got a week absolutely stuffed to the brim with highlight plays. This was the NFL at its very best.

With the race to be crowned the league's most exciting team of 2018 still wide open, here's how the table looks with three games left to play.

The Cardinals showed some promise and inspired hope against the Packers last week. On Sunday against the Lions they plummeted right back down to the depths of misery. They're stuck there now, trapped under a big rock at the bottom of a canyon like the guy in 127 Hours (I'm guessing that's what happens in that film? I've not actually seen it). Anyway yeah, the Cardinals suck.

The Jaguars have scored 15 points over the last two weeks, and the sad thing is their offense has actually been (slightly) improved with Cody Kessler at quarterback. Outside of Leonard Fournette there's so little going for Jacksonville at the skill positions, and when the defense can't make plays - they had no answer for Derrick Henry and the Titans on Thursday - then there's nothing worth getting excited about when you watch them play. What a difference a year makes.

The Jaguars offense has very little to get excited about outside of Leonard Fournette Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Well that was embarrassing. The Redskins, ostensibly chasing a playoff spot, found themselves 40-0 down to the dead-and-buried Giants at the end of the third quarter, and are now being quarterbacked by Josh Johnson, who was last seen in the NFL taking a single snap for the Browns in a week 17 loss to the Steelers back in 2012. That snap, by the way? It resulted in a sack and a lost fumble. Still, Johnson was an improvement on Mark Sanchez, who threw two picks and finished the day with a passer rating of zero before mercifully being hoiked from the field, hopefully forever. This team is dead.

Sam Darnold made a couple of plays against the Bills which gave Jets fans reason to feel positive for the first time in weeks. Months, even? His scrambling touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, on which he ran all the way out towards the touchline before circling back and hitting the receiver with a pinpoint pass, would have been the play of the afternoon on other game days, but week 14 was so stocked with fireworks it only just scrapes into the top five.

THAT SCRAMBLE PLAY. ��



Plus Sam Darnold’s other highlights from Week 14! #Jetspic.twitter.com/JyJoTrRMQP



— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2018

28. San Francisco 49ers (down 1)

The Niners may be 3-10 and their defense reeks, but you have to admire what Kyle Shanahan is doing with this offense. He's got Nick Mullens throwing for 332 yards, Jeffrey Wilson going off for 90 yards rushing and George Kittle absolutely ripping apart the Broncos defense. His 210 yards, all in the first half, fell just four short of Shannon Sharpe's all-time NFL record. How he kept getting so incredibly open is beyond me. Kittle is a genuine star in San Francisco, and is surprisingly the first tight end in their long and decorated history to pass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. It's rare to find someone at that position you can build an offense around, but Kittle is a rare gem.

27. Oakland Raiders (up 4)

Whisper it, but the Raiders have been kinda fun recently. This culminated in a 24-21 win over the challenging Steelers on yet another solid day for Derek Carr. Carr has really stepped it up in the second half of the season - as he should, he's playing for his job. He completed 25 of 34 for 322 yards and two scores against Pittsburgh, and repeatedly fed Jared Cook, who clocked his fourth 100-yard game of the year. Make no mistake, the Raiders are still a bad football team, but at least they're competing.

Derek Carrier celebrates scoring a touchdown in the Raiders' win over the Steelers Credit: Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY

26. Cincinnati Bengals (down 2)

I'm very bored of the Bengals now. With AJ Green and Andy Dalton out the offense is essentially career back-up Jeff Driskel throwing to Tyler Boyd, with as much as possible going through Joe Mixon on the ground. That considered, Cincinnati did well to hang with the Chargers until the end of Sunday, but no one's going to be queuing up to catch the highlights.

25. Buffalo Bills (up 1)

Josh Allen is the first quarterback since the 1950s to rush for over 90 yards in three consecutive games, after he put up 101 yards against the Jets and ran in another touchdown. We knew Allen was an excellent runner before he came into the league, but most people expected him to rely more on his outstanding arm strength than his legs at the pro level. Far from it. In fact, here's a wild stat for you: Allen has rushed for more yards in these last three games than he did in his entire college career at Wyoming. Can't lie, it's pretty fun to watch.

24. Detroit Lions (down 1)

In a week stuffed with thrilling, down-to-the-wire, elite-level NFL games, boy did Cardinals-Lions stink. Matthew Stafford barely scraped past 100 passing yards (he had 101, so as barely as you can get) and without Kerryon Johnson the running game is far less dynamic. If it weren't for Darius Slay's pick six this game may have gone down as the most forgettable of the whole season. What was I talking about again?

Darius Slay returns an interception for a touchdown in the Lions' win over the Cardinals Credit: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY

23. Atlanta Falcons (down 2)

The Falcons have the same record as the Bills and Jets. Imagine the odds you would have got on that at the start of the season. There's very little left to say about Atlanta that hasn't already been said. Their 34-20 defeat to the Packers this week wasn't actually as close as that - it was 24-7 going into the fourth quarter, and remember, that's against a team which lost to the Cardinals last week. Next.

22. Miami Dolphins (up 8)

The Miami Miracle alone was worthy of turbo-boosting the Dolphins up the table this week. After all, how often do you see a 69-yard score off a double lateral to win a game against your bitter division rivals as the clock runs down to zero? Answer: never. That has never happened before. It was a get-up-and-run-around-the-room-screaming moment from Miami, only made better by the deliciousness of Rob Gronkowski being the last defender, forced to watch helplessly as Kenyan Drake sped by him to send the home crowd nuts.

There was more to this game, though, believe it or not. The Dolphins matched the Patriots all day, Ryan Tannehill had his best game of the season and Frank Gore looked like a twentysomething again as he repeatedly ripped holes in the New England defense. Miami have been one of the most tedious teams in the NFL this season, but this week they gave us some champagne football.

IT'S A MIRACLE IN MIAMI pic.twitter.com/PvNMIaXBAB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

21. Philadelphia Eagles (down 1)

Is Carson Wentz even among the NFL's 10 best quarterbacks this season? It's getting harder and harder to argue his case. Wentz's numbers were good against the Cowboys - 22 of 32 for 228 yards and three touchdowns - but he's not making the 'wow' plays he did last year, and more importantly, he's not inspiring the Eagles to victories. Golden Tate slipped back into a nothing role this week, finishing the day with just one reception for seven yards, but no receiver went over 50 and Josh Adams had just 36 on the ground. The Eagles' wings have been clipped.

Joe Philbin started life as interim head coach of the Green Bay Packers with a bang, by which I mean he blew both of his challenges inside the first two minutes of the first quarter on pretty clear calls and lost two time outs. There's such a thing as being too keen. Still, it didn't stop Green Bay from cruising to an easy win over the Falcons, with Aaron Jones showing once again why the matter of the number one running back shouldn't even be up for discussion. He's such a better player than Jamaal Williams.

Joe Philbin is the new man in charge of Aaron Rodgers Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

19. Denver Broncos (down 2)

The Broncos showed up in San Francisco looked like they expected the 49ers to roll over and take the L. As a result they fell 20-0 down by half-time and were forced to chase the game, meaning they struggled to make proper use of Phillip Lindsay, who had just 30 yards from 14 carries, and Case Keenum missed a number of shots downfield. A few days ago Denver had a clear and attractive path to the playoffs, they've really screwed themselves here.

18. Carolina Panthers (down 2)

What a spectacular way to tank your own season. The Panthers have managed to go from 6-2 to 6-7 and are all but out of the NFC wild card race. Not only that, but Cam Newton's shoulder injury is looking like a potentially huge problem. I'ts sapped his arm strength to the point where he's struggling to make simple passes outside the numbers, and he has to be taken out of the game for Taylor Heinicke whenever a hail mary opportunity presents itself. Carolina are repeatedly finding ways to lose games they shouldn't, and that makes them one of the most frustrating teams in the league.

17. New York Giants (up 1)

It's a shame the Giants started the season so terribly, because they've been playing like a team worthy of a wild card spot these last five weeks. Even without Odell Beckham they blew up the crocked Redskins on Sunday, and once again it's Saquon Barkley who deserves the lion's share of the credit. Barkley fell just shy of 200 yards from scrimmage and racked up 170 on the ground - that included a 78-yard touchdown run which he made look scarily simple. Barkley makes it harder to argue the Giants should have drafted a quarterback with every passing week, it's clear they have a generational talent on their hands, and he's one we should all feel blessed to be watching.

Saquon Barkley celebrates a touchdown in his 170-yard performance against the Redskins Credit: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY

16. Minnesota Vikings (down 1)

Some harsh truth for the Vikings: Kirk Cousins hasn't been anywhere near good enough to merit his monster $84 million, fully-guaranteed contract, and in the second half of the season he's been flat out bad. Cousins was supposed to lead the Vikings from nearly-men to perennial Super Bowl contenders, instead he's in danger of leading them to an extra month's rest and a mid-round draft pick. In a crucial game with Seattle on Monday his offense put up just seven points. I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed.

15. Tennessee Titans (up 7)

No running back in NFL history has had a game quite like Derrick Henry against the Jaguars last Thursday. Not only did he have 17 carries for an outrageous 238 yards (that's an average of 14 per touch, if you're counting) but he found the end zone four times, one of those a record-equalling 99-yard dash on which he flattened two Jacksonville defenders and blitzed past about six more. I'm not even going to mention the rest of the team, because this win belonged solely to Henry. RIP anyone who had him sat on their fantasy bench.

Derrick Henry owned the field on Thursday Night Football Credit: AP Photo/James Kenney

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (down 1)

This wasn't quite the game we were all expecting between the Bucs and Saints. With two of the league's best passing offenses on the field opposite two of its worst passing defenses, you'd have been excused for betting your house on a 45-40 shootout. Instead, the Buccaneers shut down Drew Brees and co. until the fourth quarter, and failed to score a single point of their own in the second half. If Tampa can't give us messy, head-spinning, 80-point games every week then what are they good for, eh?

13. New England Patriots (down 1)

Even though the offense is clicking there was just something off about the Patriots on Sunday. They made uncharacteristic mistakes in key situations, and all I can conclude is that Bill Belichick must be past it. He's clearly too old, and the game has passed him by. I'd be surprised if the Pats win another game this season, and fully expect them to be relegated to the CFL next year. No, obviously New England will bounce back from this. Pity the Steelers, who get the bear the full brunt of Bill and Brady's anger next weekend.

12. Baltimore Ravens (up 2)

The Ravens took the Chiefs right to the wire at Arrowhead, and gave us one of the games of the season while they were at it. The result itself will sting, but there's so much for Ravens fans to feel positive about heading into the final three weeks of the season. Lamar Jackson continues to look the part as an NFL quarterback and no team has yet figured out how to stop him on the ground. Not only does Jackson hurt teams with his own designed runs, but his mere presence behind the line of scrimmage opens up the game for Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon. Baltimore are a totally unique team right now, and that makes them interesting. Who knows how far they could go.

John Brown celebrates scoring a touchdown in the Ravens' narrow defeat to the Chiefs Credit: Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY

11. Seattle Seahawks (-)

Russell Wilson threw for a season-low 72 yards against the Vikings on Monday, with no touchdowns and a pick. That's pretty damn wild over four quarters of football. Thankfully the Seahawks defense was up to the task. First Bobby Wagner controversially blocked a Dan Bailey field goal attempt - was he offside? Maybe, but it doesn't matter now. That allowed Chris Carson to run in a two-yard touchdown, and 18 seconds later Justin Coleman jumped on a fumble recovery and returned it for a touchdown to effectively book Seattle's place in the postseason. Vikings fans will complain about how it happened, but I know which team I'd rather see in January.

10. Houston Texans (-)

I applaud the Texans for losing on Sunday, because it keeps the AFC playoff race more interesting. Thank you for your services to entertainment, Houston. Unfortunately I have a feeling the defeat wasn't deliberate, so I can't credit them with points for it here, but the Texans remain one of the league's most watchable teams. Deshaun Watson is playing at a top 10-level since overcoming his early season rustiness and their run game has been one of the NFL's most effective. Indianapolis' ability to shut that down on Sunday was a big part of them winning this game, but I don't see too many other teams limiting Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue to the same extent.

Deshaun Watson has really settled into the season in Houston Credit: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY

9. Cleveland Browns (down 1)

The Browns continue to be the best value of any team definitely not making the playoffs. Baker Mayfield had another excellent game in the win over the Panthers, completing 81.8 per cent of his passes and throwing one absolute bomb to Breshad Perriman which travelled around 60 yards through the air. His 51-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry was also a beautiful strike.

Mayfield has played like one of the best quarterbacks in the league since being freed from the shackles of Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens was handed the keys to the offense. Whoever Cleveland bring in as head coach this offseason, their first port of call should be trying Kitchens down as the permanent OC.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (down 4)

What's happened to the Steelers? Four weeks ago they held an AFC playoff bye, now it looks like they might miss out on the postseason altogether. This three-game slide has included defeats away to the Raiders and Broncos, and home against the Chargers - not great, Bob! Mike Tomlin is getting deserved stick for admitting he could have brought Ben Roethlisberger, who missed part of the second half with a rib injury, back into the game earlier in Oakland. Josh Dobbs went four of nine for 24 yards and an interception in his stead, a stretch which probably cost Pittsburgh the game, and possibly their entire season.

Chris Boswell lost his footing and the Steelers lost the game in Oakland Credit: Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY

7. Los Angeles Chargers (down 2)

The Chargers are completing more passes of over 10 yards than any other team in the league, and yet their offense doesn't have quite the same thrill factor as the Chiefs' or Saints'. Sunday's win over the Bengals was far from inspiring for a team with Super Bowl ambitions, but I still think the Chargers are the AFC team best set up to go all the way outside of Kansas City. Those two play each other on Thursday, who's staying up with me?

6. Indianapolis Colts (up 1)

Let's show a bit of appreciation for TY Hilton who, despite playing through an injury, blew up the Texans for 199 yards on Sunday. Hilton is on a red hot run of form. In five games since the bye he's recorded 77, 155, 125, 77 and 199 yards receiving, and also has a couple of touchdowns. He and Eric Ebron are such vital crutches for Andrew Luck in an otherwise ramshackle receiver room. Luck himself fell one yard short of his second 400-yard game of the season - the first also came against the Texans back in week four. He bounced back brilliantly from a really disappointing showing against the Jags last week, and was almost unstoppable after an iffy first quarter. I can't wait to see how he deals with the Cowboys' defense on Sunday.

TY Hilton fell just shy of 200 yards against the Texans Credit: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY

5. Chicago Bears (up 1)

Mitchell Trubisky was absolutely horrible on Sunday night, and yet the Bears still found a way to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. Impressive stuff, honestly. Trubisky had just 110 passing yards and threw three interceptions, but unlike the Rams, Chicago were able to get a ground game going. Both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen made noise against a susceptible defense. As ever, though, the real fireworks came on defense. Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara, Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson all picked off Jared Goff - yep, that's four you count. Fuller now leads the league with seven and Jackson has three in his last four games. Don't mess.

4. Dallas Cowboys (up 5)

The Cowboys' rise has been one of the surprises of the season. I'm not ashamed to admit I never saw it coming. There are so many players on defense making a big impact week after week, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Randy Gregory to name but a few, but Dallas' fortunes really turned around when they brought in Amari Cooper.

Cooper leads the league in receiving since joining the Cowboys, and his 217-yard, three-touchdown performance was the difference in a tight game against the Eagles. Dak Prescott had a very up and down day despite throwing for a career-best 455 yards, but Cooper was so good that he made up for his QB's shortcomings. That widely-mocked first-round pick Jerry Jones gave up for him? It's looking like a steal.

Amari Cooper scored three touchdowns as the Cowboys beat the Eagles Credit: Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY

3. Los Angeles Rams (-)

Is it too reactionary to start worrying about the Rams? They were sluggish for the majority of the game against the Lions last week, but that's nothing compared to how the Bears totally shut them down on Sunday night. Jared Goff's four picks jump off the stat sheet, but what was truly shocking was how Chicago put them clamps on Todd Gurley - they allowed the league's leading rusher just 28 yards from 11 carries.

Is Goff flagging down the stretch? Have teams figured out how to put a stick in the spokes of Sean McVay's offense? The answer to both of these questions may well be no, but Los Angeles now have something to prove against the Eagles next week.

2. New Orleans Saints (-)

The Saints, like the Rams, have stuttered a little over the last two weeks. Yes, they saved themselves from an embarrassing sweep with a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bucs, but Drew Brees has been just a little off recently - two interceptions in two games is genuinely a bit of a shock for him - and Kamara and Ingram have been quieter in the backfield too. The coming weeks will reveal whether defenses really have started to figure out how to stop the league's top offensive minds. Well, all of them except...

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

Patrick Mahomes was grown in a secret laboratory by Andy Reid 23 years ago and the Chiefs head coach has been quietly tweaking his DNA ever since, crafting him into the perfect quarterback before finally releasing him into the league at the end of last season. This is my new theory, and I'm pretty confident in it.

Here's a better look at the Patrick Mahomes no-look pass from today. It really is absurd. pic.twitter.com/vsuZPZe3XM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2018

Two of Mahomes' passes against the Ravens had to be seen to be believed. The first was a no-look pass across his body for a 17-yard connection with Demarcus Robinson. Yeah, that's right, Mahomes wasn't even looking where he was throwing and still put the ball right into Robinson's gloves. The second was an incredible pass to Tyreek Hill which he made while scrambling to his right under pressure from a number of Baltimore defenders - I don't think anyone else in the league outside of Aaron Rodgers makes that throw. Mahomes is deserving of the number one spot all by himself this week.