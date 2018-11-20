NFL Fun Power Rankings, week 11: Where do Rams and Chiefs stand after Monday night's record-breaking showdown?

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett scores a touchdown in their 54-51 win over the Chiefs on Monday night - AP

Welcome back to the NFL Fun Power Rankings, where we value excitement and intrigue over wins and losses. This list is all about working out which NFL teams are worthy of your busy eyes, and which deserve to be rolled up in a carpet, set on fire, loaded into a big rocket and blasted off into the sun.

There were quite a few movers and shakers in week 11 - a week which saw the Chiefs and Rams play out one of the greatest games in NFL history, Lamar Jackson make his first career start, and the Raiders win a football game. I know, anything really is possible.

Here's how we stand heading into Thanksgiving, aka the day which officially marks the beginning of the 'business end' of the season.

Good news: For the first time in weeks the Jets weren't utterly abject on Sunday. Bad news: That's only because they were on a bye. All the early season optimism has faded from New Jersey, and if you watch their last few performances back it's hard to see how they've got to three wins. The Jets are one of the teams who absolutely should be going hard after Le'Veon Bell in the offseason, because fielding Sam Darnold with this offense every week is bordering on cruelty. He's only about 12.

Another team who have the cap space and the need to throw dollar bills at Bell. The Raiders picked up their second win of the season against the Cardinals with a last ditch field goal and looked a liiiittle better in the process. Keep half an eye on Marcell Ateman - the seventh-round receiver had the draftniks excited in the spring, and he led Oakland with 50 yards from four receptions on debut.

The Raiders celebrated Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal like it had taken them to the Super Bowl Credit: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

30. Miami Dolphins (-)

If you're wondering why there were so many good games in the NFL this week, it's because the Dolphins, Jets, Bills and 49ers were all on bye. Next up for the Dolphins? The Colts in Indianapolis, and a game which could have huge bearing on the AFC wild card picture. I know who I'll be backing.

Byron Leftwich promised to unbuckle David Johnson's seatbelt and let him loose on the league, and he's kept good on his word. DJ rushed for 137 yards from 25 carries against the Raiders, and also had a 17-yard catch out of the backfield. That makes it three straight 100-yard games for Johnson after managing just one in the opening seven weeks. There's no-one more important to this Cardinals offense.

The Bills come off their bye to host the Jaguars next week, a game all logic suggests will be an absolute stinker. I'd recommend destroying every television, laptop, phone and tablet you own, just in case you happen to catch an inadvertent glimpse. It's for your own good.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (-)

Talking of the Jaguars, they pulled off their most impressive performance since week two by making the Steelers boring for three quarters and still managing to lose. To be fair, the defense did rediscover a little of last season's mojo. Jalen Ramsey interrupted what's been a very quiet year (on the field) by picking off Ben Roethlisberger twice, but you ain't gonna be climbing this ladder when your quarterback only completes 10 passes all day.

Jalen Ramsey makes a flying interception of Ben Roethlisberger in the first half against the Steelers Credit: AP Photo/Gary McCullough

26. San Francisco 49ers (down 1)

The Niners have the Bucs next week. I always like when two bad teams play each other towards the end of the season, because you can just pretend the game doesn't exist. San Francisco? Never even heard of it, mate.

Tough break for the Redskins, who have lost their starting quarterback, their breathing room at the top of the NFC East and a spot on these rankings all in one week. Deep down, we all know which one they care about most. It's always hard to see a player go down in the way Alex Smith did on Sunday, but I don't know how much it'll actually affect Washington's play. He's not been good this season, and not a lot will be asked of back-up Colt McCoy in an offense which runs mostly through Adrian Peterson. I'd have been amazed if the Redskins made it beyond wild card weekend with or without Smith.

24. New York Giants (up 2)

We can argue all day about whether the Giants should have taken Saquon Barkley second overall, but you can't deny he is an incredible, game-winning talent who we're lucky to be watching. Barkley rushed for 142 yards and two scores against the Buccaneers and also had a touchdown through the air - his first NFL hat-trick. It's gone under the radar, but Eli Manning has also been much improved these past few weeks. Since Pat Shurmur publicly dug him out to the media Manning has completed 36 of his 49 passes for 419 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 132.95. Better.

Saquon Barkley had the best game of his short career against the Buccaneers Credit: Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY

23. Detroit Lions (-)

Not seen Kenny Golladay's touchdown catch from the weekend yet? Watch it immediately. Good, now watch it again. In truth that grab was the highlight of a fairly drab game in Detroit, but the performances of Golladay and running back Kerryon Johnson at least provided some sparks. Johnson (15 carries for 87 yards and a score) left the game in the third quarter with an injury, it'd be a real shame if he isn't fit in time for the Thanksgiving showdown with the Bears on Thursday.

22. Tennessee Titans (-)

Of course the Titans followed up their rout of the Patriots by getting absolutely housed the the Colts seven days later. Of course they did. The worse news is that Marcus Mariota left the game with an injured throwing elbow and Blaine Gabbert will probably be quarterbacking this team for at least the next week. Nothing's ever easy, is it?

21. Philadelphia Eagles (down 3)

Done with the Eagles now. Won a Super Bowl did you? Whoop dee doo, who hasn't? You have Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate, Nelson Agholor, Fletcher Cox and Malcolm Jenkins, stop being so boring. Bit harsh? Sure, but you get my point. Quick note on Philly's absolute decimation in New Orleans: It was the biggest losing margin for a reigning champion in the Super Bowl era. Ouchie. One more: The Eagles have scored just 21 points in the first quarter this season. Not in one first quarter, all of them combined. That's 150 minutes of football. Yowzer.

Carson Wentz had maybe the worst game of his career against the Saints Credit: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY

20. Denver Broncos (-)

There are little pockets of this team to get excited about in amongst the painful mediocrity. One of those pockets is Phillip Lindsay, who now leads all rookie running backs in yards this season despite not getting a look in at the draft, and another is Courtland Sutton, who's probably been the most consistent rookie wideout in 2018. They drafted well this year Denver, which means there should be a bright future ahead. Still think they need a coaching change, though.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (down 3)

The Bengals have fizzled out, haven't they? Cincinnati were as high as fifth in this list not so long ago, back when they were regularly getting in (and winning) shootouts and looking like that really exciting outsider who appears from nowhere every year to make a deep run in the playoffs. Now they're nothing more than a bang average quarterback throwing to a depleted armoury backed up by a shocking defense. Shame, this could have been a lot of fun.

18. Houston Texans (down 1)

The Texans offense looked like it was running uphill all day against the Redskins. Praise the lord, then, for Justin Reid's barnstorming 102-yard pick six which must have woken up half of the crowd and anyone unfortunate enough to be watching at home. I'm being facetious, I actually quite enjoyed this game. The defensive, tactical nature of it made for a nice break from the offensive onslaught that is the 2018 National Football League. Wait, did I really just say that?

Texans safety Justin Reid intercepts Alex Smith's pass and takes it coast to coast for a pick six Credit: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY

17. Atlanta Falcons (down 2)

Look, I think it's time we all finally accepted it: The Falcons aren't a good team this year. I know their record should make that obvious, but this slump was so unexpected I think it forced the football world into collective denial. Matt Ryan is actually playing pretty well, it's the rest of the team which is struggling. We've known the defense was hot garbage since roughly week one, but the running game is becoming a bigger issue every week - Tevin Coleman is the sort of player who looks good on highlights, because he makes one or two nice looking plays every week, but tends to be utterly ineffective on the majority of his carries.

16. Dallas Cowboys (up 5)

This is a very big jump for a team you absolutely cannot rely on to be good from one week to the next - in fact, this is the first time Dallas have strung two wins together all season - but the Cowboys have made themselves relevant going into the back end of the season, and that counts for something. Ezekiel Elliott may well be the best running back in the league, and yet bizarrely I think he's actually underrated. His 201 yards from scrimmage against Atlanta essentially accounted for the Cowboys' entire offense, but you know what, I don't see anyone complaining. What a special player.

15. Baltimore Ravens (up 4)

Look at these stats: 27 carries for 117 yards. They belong to a quarterback. Yes, that's how much Lamar Jackson ran the ball in his first career start on Sunday - more than any quarterback in a single game in NFL history - and it worked just as the Ravens hoped. Fellow rookie Gus Edwards (an actual running back) almost matched him with 115 yards from 17 carries, and already you can see a very strong identity developing in Baltimore's future: Big, nasty defense; young, dynamic running game; maybe the odd pass if we're lucky.

Lamar Jackson rushed the ball 27 times on his debut start against the Bengals Credit: AP Photo/Nick Wass

14. Green Bay Packers (down 1)

Not much to say here other than Mike McCarthy's time is up in Green Bay. Whether we like it or not Aaron Rodgers is coming towards the twilight of his brilliant career (not that he's playing like it), and he deserves at least a few seasons under a younger, more creative coach who can help him get a shot at a second ring. For his whole career Rodgers has made the Packers organisation look better, now it's time to repay the favour.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (down 1)

Yes the Bucs score points, but isn't this game of quarterback merry-go-round getting a little tiresome? Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston are like the Chuckle Brothers, to me, to you-ing the starting QB role between themselves until it ends in inevitable calamity. Winston's back in to face the 49ers next week, for what it's worth. If I had to say one nice thing about the Bucs it was that Peyton Barber looked great against the Giants on Sunday. So did Mike Evans actually. There you go, that's two.

Peyton Barber runs in a touchdown for the Bucs in their defeat to the Giants Credit: Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY

12. Seattle Seahawks (up 2)

The Seahawks have gone from having one of the worst running games in the NFL to the best. Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny are all studs, and that's before you even think about Russell Wilson as a rushing option. Seattle's Thursday Night win over Green Bay feels about six months ago already, but was exactly the performance they needed as they enter an extremely tough final six games with a playoff berth still very much on the cards. Next up: Panthers in Charlotte.

11. Minnesota Vikings (down 4)

The scoreline makes it look close, but Minnesota didn't turn up for their game with the Bears until the fourth quarter, held at the door by Chicago's excellent defense. The total lack of a run game (only Arizona have fewer yards on the ground) is going to really hurt the Vikings as we reach the point in the season where rushing the football only becomes more important. Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray had 17 yards between them from 13 carries on Sunday, forcing Kirk Cousins to throw the ball 46 times, resulting in two fatal interceptions. If I were a Vikings fan I'd be very worried about missing the playoffs.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (down 1)

Annoying. Very annoying. There's no better team in the league for drawing you in and crushing your dreams than the Chargers, and they showed signs of that old trait in Sunday's defeat to Denver, a game they should never have lost. I have to believe this Chargers team is different, there's far too much talent in there to screw this up now, but then that's what we always say. Positives: Joey Bosa is back in the picture, and should see increased action against the Cardinals next week.

Joey Bosa took his first snaps of the season against the Broncos on Sunday Credit: Jake Roth/USA TODAY

9. Cleveland Browns (up 1)

The Browns rise a place on their bye week thanks to the aforementioned annoying Chargers performance, but mostly just because I love Baker Mayfield. I'd tell you I don't make the rules, but no, I very literally do. Next for Cleveland are the Bengals in Cincinnati, also known as the Hue Jackson bowl. Why do I feel like something stupid is going to happen?

8. Carolina Panthers (-)

The Panthers are very lucky to stay in eighth place after that showing in Detroit, and do so for one reason and one reason only: DJ Moore. On a day where Devin Funchess had a series of costly drops the rookie receiver looked like the number one Carolina have craved ever since letting Steve Smith walk out the door six years ago. Moore caught seven passes for 157 yards and a score and should be out there as much as possible down the stretch. He's electric.

DJ Moore was the Panthers' shining light in a poor defeat Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images

7. New England Patriots (down 1)

Bill Belichick had a whole extra week to take his anger out on his Patriots after week 10's embarrassing loss to the Titans. You'd expect them to come out fighting when the return in week 12, when they play... *checks schedule* ... the Jets. This could get messy.

6. Indianapolis Colts (up 5)

This is becoming dangerously close to being Andrew Luck's best ever season. Luck has now gone five games without being sacked and seven with at least three touchdown passes - only Tom Brady in 2007 and Payton Manning in 2004 have managed more. Please watch both of TY Hilton's touchdowns against the Titans if you haven't already, they were both special in very different ways, and hand that Defensive Rookie of the Year award to Darius Leonard already. The young linebacker is closing in on 100 tackles, and had a sack, an interception and a forced fumble on Sunday. A steal in the second round.

TY Hilton watches on as Dontrelle Inman scores a touchdown for the Colts in their rout of Tennessee Credit: Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

5. Chicago Bears (-)

I've raved about the Bears defense a lot this season, but they deserve every ounce of credit they're getting. They totally dominated the Vikings for three quarters on Sunday night, getting in Kirk Cousins' face, destroying any semblance of a run game, forcing turnovers and coming away with an Eddie Jackson pick six which proved the difference in the end. This unit is almost as much fun to watch as any of the league's best offenses on its day.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)

The Jaguars shut down Pittsburgh's run game and picked off Ben Roethlisberger three times, but the black and gold were still able to get the job done with a thrilling comeback, capped off by Big Ben himself diving into the end zone like a very large, slightly cumbersome man possessed. This was a win that showed the type of character and team spirit people doubted the Steelers possessed as the locker room seemed to crumble into chaos earlier in the season. Look how far we've come.

Vance McDonald catches an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' comeback win over the jaguars Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

3. Los Angeles Rams (-)

What a completely outrageous game of football that was. The Rams and Chiefs broke all manner of records on Monday night, so forgive me while I reel off a few. LA's 54-51 win was the highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history, and the third highest scoring of all time. The 1,001 total yards was also the most ever on a Monday, and it was the first time both teams have ever scored more than 50 points in an NFL game. Both quarterbacks threw for more than 400 yards, there were 14 touchdowns and eight lead changes, four in the fourth quarter.

The Rams' five turnovers clinched the wildest of games in the end, and props have to go to Jared Goff for outshining Patrick Mahomes on the biggest stage - that's the type of performance that gets you MVP votes. Now if you'll excuse me, I need about eight beers.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

Patrick Mahomes' stat line from last night is completely absurd. He completed 33 of 46 passes for 478 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, and also lost two fumbles. Two of those picks were desperation throws as Mahomes tried to win the game in the dying seconds, and it's testament to the young firebrand that he managed to keep the Chiefs in the game despite all the turnovers. Tyreek Hill also had more than 200 yards receiving in this game, and Tremon Smith went over 200 on kick returns. Utterly bonkers, utterly brilliant. If this really was a Super Bowl LIII preview then boy are we in for a treat in Atlanta.

The Saints embarrassed the Super Bowl champions on Sunday night Credit: Chuck Cook/USA TODAY

1. New Orleans Saints (-)

Even with last night's circus New Orleans did enough to hold into the top spot this week - putting 48 points on the Super Bowl champions will do that for you. The Saints are on track to be the third most deadly offense in NFL history and punt fewer times than anyone before them - Thomas Morstead is essentially collecting a salary for doing nothing.

Sean Payton got rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith involved in a big way for the first time this week - he led the team in receiving with 10 catches for 157 yards and a score. Payton refused to let up on the Eagles, going for it on fourth and six with Drew Brees still on the field up 31 points in the fourth quarter. Was it right? Probably not, but the Saints aren't taking any chances after the way their season ended last time out.