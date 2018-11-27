NFL Fun Power Rankings, week 12: Cowboys primed to make a run and Jackson-less Browns are exciting again

Amari Cooper had 180 yards receiving as the Cowboys beat the Redskins on Thanksgiving - USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to the NFL Fun Power Rankings, where we value excitement and intrigue over wins and losses. This list is all about working out which NFL teams are worthy of your busy eyes, and which deserve to be rolled up in a carpet, set on fire, loaded into a big rocket and blasted off into the sun.

We've got a brand new entry into the top five this week - one which has been coming - while the Cowboys are making moves up the table and the Bengals and Falcons continue their free fall.

Here are the hots and nots in the league through week 12.

32. New York Jets (-)

Remember when the Jets running back rushed for an incredible 318 yards in a rout of the Broncos? Yeah, that doesn't happen anymore. Isaiah Crowell and Elijah McGuire managed a paltry 49 between them against the Patriots. After opening the scoring in the fourth quarter the Jets never found the end zone again. Please god let Sam Darnold turn out to be a star, we need the AFC East to be competitive again.

31. Oakland Raiders (-)

Jared Cook made an awesome touchdown catch as Oakland sank to their ninth defeat of the season against the Ravens. There's nothing else worth saying about the Raiders, they are straight up terrible.

A contender should've traded for Jared Cook. He's been awesome this year, and just made this insane one-handed TD catch. pic.twitter.com/WbiRsXbWik — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 25, 2018

30. Miami Dolphins (-)

Frank Gore running well is the only fun storyline to come out of Miami all season. The Dolphins did at least score their first offensive touchdown since mid-October with Ryan Tannehill back under centre this week, and Xavien Howard had two brilliant picks of Andrew Luck on back-to-back plays, but I'm not sure any team in the league screams 8-8 more than this outfit.

Story Continues

29. Arizona Cardinals (-)

Steve Wilks called the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Chargers 'embarrassing' - the might be the most right he's been about anything all season. Even up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter no one thought for a second that Arizona might hold on for the upset, and that's against a team which has made its living on blowing games against bad teams. It's sad that Larry Fitzgerald's career has to end like this.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (down 1)

On Tuesday the Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and announced they're benching Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler against the Colts next week. I'd argue that really, it's the people upstairs whose jobs should be on the line. We all know Bortles isn't a franchise quarterback, but the Jags' front office has repeatedly refused to address the issue. Not only that, but they made matters worse in the offseason by trading Allen Robinson and cutting Allen Hurns, leaving Bortles with extremely limited options in the passing game. Jacksonville made they're bed, now they're kicking out the people they invited to lie in it. Oh, and they lost to the Bills this week.

The Jaguars are benching Blake Bortles and turning to Cody Kessler next week Credit: Mark Konezny/USA TODAY

27. San Francisco 49ers (down 1)

The Nick Mullens honeymoon period is well and truly over. He threw two picks as the Niners put up just nine points of the Buccaneers' sieve of a defense - and that was despite Matt Breida averaging almost eight yards per carry in a 106-yard rushing display. The Buccaneers had only given up less than 20 points once this season before Sunday - against the Redskins' uninspiring attack. They're statistically one of the worst defenses in NFL history. Nine points is inexcusable.

26. Buffalo Bills (up 2)

Josh Allen may have completed just eight passes against the Jaguars on Sunday (there were only 20 completions in that entire game, by the way - not a single player was targeted more than four times), but one of those was for a touchdown, and he also rushed for 99 and a score. There was talk of the Bills being the worst team in football by a distance after week two, but those predictions were way off base. Not because the Bills are good, mind, there are just too many other teams who suck even harder.

25. Washington Redskins (-)

The good news is that Colt McCoy made the Redskins more interesting to watch last Thursday against the Cowboys. The bad news is that's only because he kept turning the ball over. That game was another example of what happens to Washington's offense when Adrian Peterson gets shut down (he averaged just 2.9 yards per carry) - it crumbles into nothingness. If you're being generous you could say the passing game looked a little more dynamic, but this is about the furthest from a team I want to watch in the playoffs.

Colt McCoy threw three picks against the Cowboys Credit: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY

24. Detroit Lions (down 1)

That Lions-Bears game feels like it was about a decade ago. Unfortunately I can still remember it. Detroit has lost a lost of its pizzazz with Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones both out injured. Kenny Golladay is a great receiver and LeGarrette Blount a decent back-up, but the Lions really lack firepower without their two top weapons. Matthew Stafford has been a let-down this year, and he struggled again against the admittedly excellent Bears defense. He finished with two picks and no touchdowns from his 38 attempts.

23. New York Giants (up 1)

The G-Men are fast turning into the Saquon Barkley show, and you know what, I'm cool with it. Barkley had 142 yards from scrimmage against the Eagles, marking the 10th time in 11 games he's gone over 100. This was a game the Giants really should have won - they put up more yards in the first half than they have since 1991 - but they followed that up by clocking negative yards in the third quarter and then capitulating in the fourth. See you next year, Big Blue.

Saquon Barkley is a total star in New York Credit: AP Photo/Chris Szagola

22. Cincinnati Bengals (down 3)

The Bengals have completely fallen apart. It that wasn't clear before, it certainly was when they found themselves 28-0 down at home against the Browns with two minutes to go until half-time - that's the Hue Jackson factor, baby! There are rumours Jackson might be in line to take over the head coaching role from Marvin Lewis at the end of the season, which is possibly the best joke I've read all year. Jeff Driskell is in at quarterback for the rest of the season with Andy Dalton placed on IR with a thumb injury, but I honestly don't think he makes this team much worse.

21. Tennessee Titans (up 1)

Marcus Mariota's 95.6 per cent completion percentage against the Texans is the most in NFL history for a quarterback in a losing effort. He against linked well with Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith, but a faltering running game meant the Titans couldn't keep up with Houston. Dion Lewis had just eight yards from his seven carries and Derrick Henry wasn't a whole lot better. Tennessee have fewer yards on the season than teams like the Bills, Jets and Raiders - in fact, only the Cardinals have fewer. They're 29th in points per game, too.

Marcus Mariota was incredibly accurate, but still found himself on the losing side on Monday night Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

20. Philadelphia Eagles (up 1)

I can relate to the Eagles - their Super Bowl hangover is much like the one I experience every Sunday morning, as I lie in bed watching mindless TV for hours on end instead of making use of my talents. Still, even hungover people win sometimes, and the Eagles pulled a late on out of the bag against the Giants this week, Jake Elliott's reliable right peg keeping their playoff hopes alive. I can't heap enough praise on Zach Ertz, who had 91 yards and another touchdown - I can't imagine how lost this offense would be without him.

19. Atlanta Falcons (down 2)

The Falcons are supposed to have a good offense, but in their last three games they've scored 17, 19 and 16 points. The running game is absolutely dire - Matt Ryan led the team with 16 yards against the Saints on Thanksgiving, and Tevin Coleman had eight carries for six. That's 0.8 per touch! Atlanta are easily talented enough to bounce back next season, but this year has turned into an unmitigated disaster.

18. Denver Broncos (up 2)

Suddenly the Broncos have found some juice and have resurrected themselves in the AFC playoff race. Phillip Lindsay was brilliant again against the Steelers, rushing for 110 yards, but the play of the game had to be nose tackle Shelby Harris dropping back into coverage to pick off Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone to win the game. Any football fan with a heart knows big men making plays they have no right to is one of the best things about the game, and this match had TWO - more on that a little later.

The Broncos celebrate Shelby Harris' game-winning interception against the Steelers Credit: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY

17. Green Bay Packers (down 3)

The Packers might be the most frustrating team in the league. There's so much exciting talent on that roster and yet the coaches seem incapable of getting the best from it. Sunday night's loss to the Vikings all but doomed them to another year without playoff football, and that's not really excusable with Aaron Rodgers turning 35 in less than a week. A shake-up in the offseason now feels like an absolute necessity.

16. Houston Texans (up 2)

The Texans are now the first team in NFL history to win eight straight games after starting 0-3. Monday night's victory over the Titans was maybe their most impressive yet when you consider they steamrolled a division rival in desperate need of a W. Deshaun Watson was excellent, completing 19 of 24 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and Demaryius Thomas had the first two scores of his Texans career, but it was Lamar Miller's 97-yard touchdown dash which stole the show.

Lamar Miller is really fast! pic.twitter.com/rJ4vh4pDED — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) November 27, 2018

15. Baltimore Ravens (-)

Does anyone want to see Joe Flacco back in the Ravens' starting line-up? I know I don't. Lamar Jackson is far from perfect, but he adds a whole new dimension to Baltimore's offense and, most importantly for this list, makes them extremely watchable. His acceleration on his touchdown rush against the Raiders - his second in two weeks - was like he'd been fired out of a cannon, and he's being supported brilliantly by fellow rookie Gus Edwards in his new RB1 role. The defense has fallen off a bit, it much be said, but this new iteration of the Ravens is a lot more appealing on the eyes.

14. Dallas Cowboys (up 2)

How 'bout them Cowboys?! Dallas have turned it on just when it matters most, are now top of the NFC East and could be heading to the playoffs. The entire footballing world rinsed them for sending a first-round pick to Oakland for Amari Cooper, but he's really helped open up their offense, and went for a monster 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Redskins on Thanksgiving. Ezekiel Elliott now has three straight games with over 120 yards rushing and at least one touchdown, Dak Prescott is playing nicely and the defense is making turnovers. These guys might be a little dangerous, you know.

Ezekiel Elliott is in the form of his life - and that's saying something Credit: AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-)

Despite roughly splitting starts only Sam Darnold and Ben Roethlisberger have thrown more interceptions than Ryan Fitzpatrick (12) and Jameis Winston (11) this season. Which is why we must congratulate Winston for being turnover-free against the 49ers on Sunday! Winston actually looked good value for the starting job, completing 29 of 38 for 312 and two touchdowns, but yes, it's important to remember it was the Niners.

12. Seattle Seahawks (-)

Seahawks fans feared the worst before the season kicked off, now they'll tear their houses down if they don't make the playoffs. Russell Wilson was forced to pass more against the Panthers with their league-leading rush attack largely shut down, so pass he did. Wilson completed 22 of 31 for 339 yards and two scores as he carved up the Carolina defense in the second half for yet another of his comeback specials. Side note: if you haven't seen Chris Carson double-flipping over a Panthers defender, landing on his feet and continuing his run like a goddamn superhero you need to reassess all your priorities in life.

11. Carolina Panthers (down 3)

What a three-game slide for the Panthers, who went from looking like a genuine contender to a deeply flawed team who will probably get whooped twice by New Orleans and miss the playoffs altogether. The sad thing is Carolina are failing despite Cam Newton playing really well and completing an unheard of 69.6 per cent of his passes, and despite performances like Christian McCaffery's worldie on Sunday. McCaffery rushed for 125 yards, caught for 112 and scored two touchdowns, and yet still ended up on the losing side thanks to failed red zone opportunities in the first half ans failed defensive stops in the second.

10. Minnesota Vikings (up 1)

It's statistically 30th by yards, but I'd argue the Vikings' running game is actually the worst in the NFL. That's with Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray in the backfield, which tells you just how poor their offensive line play has been this season. Despite this giant hindrance Kirk Cousins has largely been great in his first season in Minnesota, and he outshone Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. On balance I'd have to say the Vikings have been a little less enjoyable to watch this season than last, only because they've been a slight disappointment against the lofty pre-season expectations, but when they're beating the Packers I don't think their fans will care too much.

Adam Thielen had 125 yards receiving and a touchdown against the Packers Credit: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY

9. New England Patriots (down 2)

It's hard to look that impressive in a win over the Jets, because any performance can be poo-pooed with the words, "well, it was against the Jets". That said, Sony Michel, James White, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Rob Gronkowski were all big positives for New England on Sunday. With all of those guys fit and on form it's going to be tough for anyone to outscore Tom Brady - even the NFL's most elite offenses.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (up 2)

Philip Rivers completed his first 25 passes against the Cardinals on Sunday - that's a new NFL record, unsurprisingly, because it is completely absurd. Twenty-five! He found it so easy to pick apart Arizona that he didn't even need to take the field for the fourth quarter, where Geno Smith made him look even better by missing on all three of his attempts. Rivers was obviously the big story of the day, but a close second is Joey Bosa, who wrecked house with two sacks on just his second game back from injury. I believe his impact means LA can beat anyone on their day.

Philip Rivers completed his first 25 passes against the Cardinals Credit: AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

7. Cleveland Browns (up 2)

Whaddaya know, the Browns sack Hue Jackson and they're back to being one of the most fun teams in the league. They had their most convincing win of the season on Sunday with Jackson on the opposite sideline as Baker Mayfield starred again, completing 19 of 26 for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns, to Nick Chubb and David Njoku, were two of the most unlikely scores you'll see all season. My only hope is that these recent performances don't tempt John Dorsey into making Gregg Williams the Browns' full-time head coach. Please. Though it would be such a Browns thing to do.

6. Chicago Bears (down 1)

On the road, on a short week, with their back-up quarterback under centre the Bears still found a way to get it done against the Lions. That's pretty damn impressive. Chase Daniel was fine in Mitchell Trubisky's stead, but this game was, at risk of sounding like a broken record, all about Chicago's defense. They're the only defensive unit in the league I trust to be able to win their team again, and they're doing it week after week. I'm excited to see them come up against an offensive powerhouse in the playoffs.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (down 1)

Has there ever been a faked field goal thrown by a kicker to an offensive lineman for a touchdown before, because I can't find an example. Chris Boswell's shot to a wide open Alejandro Villanueva is definitely the most unlikely touchdown combination you'll see all season (hell, maybe your whole life), but in the end it was all for nothing, as the Steelers fell to the Broncos. Also for nothing were Big Ben's 462 passing yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster's 189 yards receiving, which included the second 97-yard catch and run of his career off a beautiful pass from Roethlisberger from the back of his own end zone.

Most teams are aware of fakes when special teams have offense players on that unit (like Vance and Jesse). James covered up. But most teams don't have a former WR playing tackle. Villanueva left all alone. #Steelerspic.twitter.com/bsUVAZnMbW — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 27, 2018

4. Indianapolis Colts (up 2)

The Dolphins outplayed the Colts for the majority of the game on Sunday, which left it up to Andrew Luck to complete a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter. Of course he got the job done, with a little help from Old Man Vinatieri. The way Luck evaded a sack to hit Chester Rodgers and set up the game-winning field goal was a perfect example of just how lethal he can be in the pocket, and he did it while looking sexy as hell in those all-blue uniforms.

3. Los Angeles Rams (-)

We missed the Rams and Chiefs this week. I would say week 11's game gave us more than enough fun to last us through, but no, all it did is leave me craving more. More throwy throwy scorey scorey please! The Rams have a trip to Detroit awaiting them in week 13, which should be a breeze for this team, especially coming off a bye. I'll be amazed if the Lions keep it close.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

Talking of lopsided match-ups, the Chiefs get the Raiders in Oakland this weekend. I actually have a score prediction for this one: the Chiefs are going to win it 185-0. Patrick Mahomes is going to throw 16 touchdown passes, and Tyreek Hill will finish the game with the NFL's first ever triple hat-trick. Bet your house on it, I've never been wrong before.

It wasn't the usual suspects in the end zone for the Saints against Atlanta Credit: AP Photo/Butch Dill

1. New Orleans Saints (-)

The Saints keep the number one spot by virtue of their two closest rivals not playing this weekend, but also by virtue of being very good at football. Even Drew Brees' second interception of the season wasn't enough to help the Falcons keep it close on Thanksgiving, as Sean Payton schemed a perfect game for a division rivalry. Atlanta know all about the damage Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas can cause, so what did the Saints do instead? Throw touchdown passes to Dan Arnold, Austin Carr, Keitk Kirkwood and Tommylee Lewis. I promise you those are all real people, but I couldn't blame you for checking.