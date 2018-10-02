NFL Fun Power Rankings, week four: Watch out Kansas City, there are Bears on the loose

The Chicago Bears ran rampant against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday - AP

Remember this time last season when everyone was complaining that the NFL was boring? That feels a very, very long time ago.

Fourteen quarterbacks threw for more than 300 yards in week four, with five of them going over 400 - that just wasn't happening a year ago.

What that means is that even the teams low down this list have been pretty fun to watch. Actually, you can argue every team in the NFL has at least one things that makes them interesting right now. These are truly blessed times.

So let's get right to it, here are the Fun Power Rankings for week four...

This feels a little harsh on the Niners, who actually played acceptably against the Chargers. CJ Beathard almost did enough to pull off an unlikely win, but it’s just hard to shake the disappointment of Jimmy Garoppolo’s ACL tear. Kyle Shanahan will be in Beathard’s ear to stop him making plays like the third down scramble which knocked him out of the game for a few plays, which is definitely wise for the team, but less exciting for us.

CJ Beathard put his body on the line while deputising for Jimmy Garoppolo Credit: (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

Pete Carroll doesn’t seem like the same coach any more. He’s been great for a very long time, but now the Seahawks look dated and out of ideas. It says a lot when you pull of a big come-from-behind victory against a division rival and all anyone can talk about is Earl Thomas flipping off your own bench. What a huge loss.

That blowout win over Detroit feels a very long time ago. The Jets got absolutely nothing going on offense against the Jags - Sam Darnold threw for just 167 yards but worse is the whole team only managed a combined 34 yards rushing over 60 minutes. Come on Sam, why aren’t you Joe Namath already? THIS IS ALL YOUR FAULT.

'The. Giants. Are. Wasting. So. Much. Talent', I scream, banging so hard on a beaten drum that the skin has disintegrated into dust. I am a crazy person recklessly flailing a stick around shouting the words “ODELL BECKHAM” at nothing in particular. This is what the Giants have done to me. I hope they’re happy.

Odell Beckham Junior isn't being given much chance to fire in New York Credit: (Brad Penner/USA Today)

28. Arizona Cardinals (up 3)

You want the good news or the bad news first? The good? The Cardinals are significantly more interesting to watch with Josh Rosen under centre. The bad? The still suck.

How to follow up a shock hammering of one of the best teams in the NFL - a result which changed the way many people think of you and made them wonder, “hey, maybe this team can be relevant after all”? By dropping a big, fat egg against the Packers and going back to being the terrible garbage fire you truly are at heart.

Josh Allen and the Bills crashed back down to earth in Green Bay Credit: (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

I will admit I resent the Raiders a bit for beating the Browns on Sunday night. You have to hand it to them though, they came from behind three times against a lively defense, and they earned Jon Gruden that first win in almost a decade. Marshawn Lynch and Amari Cooper both had big games, and when that happens the Raiders are guaranteed a lot of points.

The Titans are a good football team, and against Philadelphia they started to look a bit more like a fun one. However, despite being 3-1 they’re 28th in the league in points per game, 28th in touchdowns per game, 26th in yards per game and 26th in pass attempts. They are, at least, first in the league in “grinding out gritty, determined and genuinely impressive wins when no one thought they would”, which, yes, is a category I just made up.

The Titans are starting to look like a real force in the AFC South Credit: (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

24. Dallas Cowboys (up 4)

Who needs receivers when you can just run your entire offense through Ezekiel Elliott? Number 21 had 88 yards through the air against the Lions, helping Dak Prescott break a depressing five-game streak without 200 yards passing. Add that to 152 rushing yards and it’s safe to say Zeke got fed.

23. Miami Dolphins (down 8)

I think that’s what you call a reality check. The Dolphins mustered all of seven points in their big, prove-it game against the Patriots, and they were scored by Brock Osweiler in garbage time. On the plus side rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick had a nice game, and can now tell his future grandkids he once intercepted Tom Brady. Fitzpatrick has a big career ahead of him, but that’s one he’ll always remember.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (down 1)

No excuses for the Super Bowl champs, who now have both Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery back but still couldn’t find a way to beat the Titans. It’s not time to worry in Philly - Wentz and Jeffery both had solid games, with Wentz connecting on a lovely 56-yard touchdown to Jordan Matthews, but I’m just not excited about the Eagles this year. Yet.

Carson Wentz's Eagles haven't reached last season's standards yet Credit: (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today)

21. New England Patriots (up 6)

There’s a case for ranking the Patriots dead last in this list due to their being utterly, maddeningly predictable. That would be churlish though, so instead I’ll say: Congratulations on your win. Everyone is really happy for you and you deserve all the success and happiness it brings. Oh look, I’ve chewed through my own lip.

20. Washington Redskins (-)

Nothing to report for the Redskins this week, because for some reason the NFL thinks week four is an acceptable time to introduce bye weeks.

19. Detroit Lions (up 6)

My favourite play of the whole weekend may well have been Kerryon Johnson absolutely laying waste to Jeff Heath on his eight-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run against the Cowboys. Heath is now unfortunately contractually obliged to retire out of embarrassment, but I’m sure you’ll agree it’s a price worth paying.

#Lions Kerryon Johnson just drove a truck over #Cowboys safety Jeff Heath. pic.twitter.com/3Jg9RmcL7K — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 30, 2018

18. Denver Broncos (-)

The Broncos were so, so close to a huge statement win over the Chiefs. It's the rookie running back tandem of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman which gets me most excited - they combined for more than 130 yards on Monday night, with Freeman managing an impressive 8.4 yards per carry.

17. Indianapolis Colts (down 1)

The numbers are inflated by overtime, but looking at Andrew Luck’s stat sheet and seeing 464 yards with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a completion percentage of 64.5 per cent is very, very pleasing. Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was once again a total pest on defense, which I mean in the nicest of ways.

16. Houston Texans (up 10)

That’s more like it. I’m convinced the Texans could be one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL if everything broke right for them, and they showed a bit more of that on Sunday. Fun fact: Will Fuller has caught a touchdown pass in every game he’s played with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. Get a room already.

The Houston Texans are slowly climbing the rankings Credit: (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (up 4)

The Jags will probably bounce up and down this list a lot, because sometimes they are horrible to watch (against the Titans last weekend) and sometimes they’re a lot of fun (against the Jets on Sunday, kind of, although a lot of it was the Jets’ own fault). Leonard Fournette has aggravated his hamstring injury, but, whisper it, Jacksonville are actually a bit more fun to watch without him.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (-)

The Chargers almost absolutely Chargered what should really have been a fairly routine win against a banged up 49ers team, but hey, they didn’t! Nice job, guys! Melvin Gordon is having one hell of a season in Los Angeles, and averaged a whopping 6.9 yards per carry for a total of 104 on Sunday.

Melvin Gordon is having a big season in Los Angeles Credit: (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (down 7)

Thinking about the Pittsburgh Steelers makes me feel tired. I’m not really one for drama, and Pittsburgh at the moment is like an episode of Made in Chelsea. It’s a nightmare. Want to know how many rushing yards they had against the Ravens sans Le’Veon Bell? Nineteen. The defense is pretty awful too. Praise the lord for Ben Roethlisberger and that outrageously stacked receiver room.

12. Green Bay Packers (down 1)

Ooh look, you beat the Bills. Well done. You know anyone can do that, right? *Coughs loudly in the direction of Minnesota*. Being serious for a second, Aaron Rodgers looked a little healthier on Sunday, Aaron Jones is a bit of a stud and Geronimo Allison is somehow good enough to pull off that awesome name. Slabs of cheese all round.

11. Baltimore Ravens (up 1)

It’s amazing what capable receivers who can make plays will do for a middling quarterback. Joe Flacco has looked like one of the worst in the league for the past couple of seasons, and I’m not buying that he’s turned it around because of Lamar Jackson lighting a fire directly under his buttocks. No, Joe Flacco is better because he has people to throw the ball to. The Ravens in general? They’re looking pretty great.

Things are looking dandy in the Ravens' nest Credit: (Philip G. Pavely/USA Today)

10. Carolina Panthers (-)

The Falcons lost, the Bucs lost, they rose two places in the NFC South and kept their top ten spot on this list. Not a bad week for the Panthers considering they were on a bye.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (down 6)

Dirk Koetter has taken Fitzmagic from us, because he is absolutely desperate to get himself sacked. There’s not much Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston could have done about Mitchell Trubisky carving up the Bucs’ defense, though. I guess throwing three picks between them to give him the ball back probably didn’t help.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (up 5)

The Falcons’ defense may by mostly kit men, tradesmen and 12-year-old children at this point, but Andy Dalton still showed a big pair of onions in marching the Bengals right down the field to steal a massive win from Atlanta in their own back yard. What a pass that was to AJ Green to win it too. Cincinnati are legit this year. I’m liking it.

AJ Green's grab from Andy Dalton won the game for the Bengals at the death Credit: (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

7. Minnesota Vikings (up 2)

Throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns and still getting beat by a full seven points? That’s gotta hurt. Sorry Kirk Cousins. But hey, that’s just how good the Rams are, and the Vikings proved on Thursday that their incredibly self-owning against Buffalo was just an awkward blip.

6. Atlanta Falcons (up 1)

Throwing for 793 yards and eight touchdowns across two weeks and getting beat both times on last-second touchdown plays? That’s gotta hurt. Sorry Matt Ryan. Losing back-to-back shootouts is obviously very bad news for Atlanta, but it’s so much fun for us. I hope they can take some solace in that...

There's lots to ponder for the Falcons and Matt Ryan Credit: (Jason Getz/USA Today)

5. New Orleans Saints (-)

Alvin Kamara is becoming so good it’s almost a bit unfair on everyone else. He’s like that kid from back in secondary school who went through puberty at 11, was six foot tall by 12, had a full moustache at 13 and spent his free times smashing you into tiny pieces across a variety of sports fields. Except he’s not big, he’s just really, really, really good. Really good.

4. Los Angeles Rams (-)

The Rams are the best team in football, and it’s not even very close. Jared Goff threw five touchdowns against the Vikings on Thursday Night Football with Cooper Kupp blowing up for 162 yards and two touchdowns. It feels like a different Rams receiver has a huge game every weekend, which is enough reason for every other team in the NFL to feel deeply frightened.

Cooper Kupp had a huge game against the Vikings on Thursday Night Football Credit: (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today)

3. Cleveland Browns (down 1)

Never a dull day in Cleveland, is there? The loss in Oakland will be absolutely gutting for Hue Jackson, Baker Mayfield and everyone else involved, but for the neutrals it was a game that had it all, including Nick Chubb averaging a frankly ludicrous 35 yards per carry. He took 63 and 41-yard touchdowns to the house, and has to be given more carries in future.

2. Chicago Bears (up 6)

Have a day, Mitchell Trubisky. You could legitimately argue that his 354-yard, six-touchdown performance was the best by a Bears quarterback in the Super Bowl era - not bad for a player with huge doubts hanging over his head going into the game. The Bears need to use Tarik Cohen like they did on Sunday in every game - he’s electric, a total difference maker, and the key to this offense matching up to - I’m saying it - the best defense in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt finally got his chance to shine against the Broncos Credit: (Ron Chenoy/USA Today)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

In many ways this was the Chiefs' most impressive game. There was just the one touchdown pass for Patrick Mahomes this week (somebody sound the alarm!), but Kansas City pulled off a fourth quarter comeback that was equal parts thrilling and gutsy. Kareem Hunt finally got his time to shine against Denver - he took 19 carries for 121 yards and a score, which will greatly please the fantasy owners who haven't desperately traded him away already.