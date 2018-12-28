NFL Fun Power Rankings, final standings: Who's been the most exciting team in the league this season?

Patrick Mahomes is tripped by Ethan Westbrooks in the Rams' narrow win over the Chiefs in November - FR170752 AP

Welcome back to the NFL Fun Power Rankings, where we rate teams based on how fun they are to watch instead of whether they're actually good at winning football games. This list is all about working out which NFL teams are worthy of your busy eyes, and which deserve to be rolled up in a carpet, set on fire, loaded into a big rocket and blasted off into the sun.

Since week 17 is essentially a crapshoot, with the top teams resting players and the dreadful ones knowing ending their season on a high will also mean messing up their draft pick, these are our final rankings of the year. I know, I know, I'm not sure how I'll go on either, but we'll manage, I promise. It's all going to be okay.

This week's list will take last week's games into account, but also serve as a wrap of the season. Come reminisce with me about when terrible teams were fun and good ones looked set for a three-month dirt nap.

So here we go, here are the most and least exciting teams of the 2018 NFL season...

The Cardinals rank last in the league in passing yards, rushing yards, total yards, third down conversion percentage, fourth down conversion percentage and points - their 13.4 per game is almost three times less than the Chiefs are putting up. They're second-last in the league in interceptions with just six, and their -11 turnover differential is better than only Tampa Bay and San Francisco. I'm going to go out on a limb and say it - the Cardinals are a bad football team.

Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals have suffered a miserable season Credit: AP

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (-)

Watching the Jags offense under Blake Bortles was like having someone come round your house and repeatedly batter you round the head with a sledgehammer. Watching it under Cody Kessler is like having them hammer eight-inch nails into your skull with the heel of a shoe. I'm not sure which one is worse, but I'm dead either way. Kessler's 57-yard performance against the Redskins in week 15 still haunts my nightmares, and he wasn't much better in the win over Miami. The defense has made a few more plays in the second half of the season, but the Jaguars are still comfortably the most disappointing team of the year.

I have a lot of sympathy for Alex Smith, but it's hard to feel sorry for the Redskins as a franchise for what's happened to them this season. The pre-season cheerleader scandal was just the latest in a long string of similar events for Washington's football team. The Skins were boring before Smith got hurt - that's what you buy into when you sign him to be your QB1 - but they've been even harder to watch since. Josh Johnson hasn't even been a total disaster, this is just a team with very little firepower on offense. No idea how these guys will look next season.

Alex Smith's injury knocked the Redskins out of contention in the NFC Credit: USA TODAY

29. Oakland Raiders (-)

The Raiders picked up a nice win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football, in no small part down to Bad Case Keenum, who showed up in Oakland and handed the ball to Marcus Gilchrist and Erik Harris with two ugly picks. There's very little left to get excited about on this Raiders roster outside of Jared Cook. We expect them to look very different coming into next season, but with Jon Gruden's draft record, will they actually be any better?

As poor as the 49ers have been, I feel a bit bad putting them down here because of how well Nick Mullens (and Kyle Shanahan, to be honest) have handled a really tough situations in San Francisco. Mullens has proven he's worthy of an NFL roster spot and didn't get overwhelmed by the wrecking crew that is the Bears' defense in week 16. The flip side of this is the Niners have a mind-bogglingly bad -22 turnover differential, with just seven takeaways in 16 games. That's historically awful, and it going to take a lot of work to fix.

Jets fans won't care they're 1-2 over the last three games, it's been a really exciting end to the season at the Meadowlands, and it's all because of one man: Sam Darnold. S-Darn, as some are calling him, has stacked three really good games back-to-back, achieving an averaging passer rating of 104. In that short stretch he's thrown six touchdowns and just one interception, and has only been sacked five times. There are kinks Darnold needs to iron out of his game, but the signs suggest the Jets have finally found their main man. Now for the rest of the team...

Sam Darnold was excellent again in the Jets' defeat to the Packers Credit: USA TODAY

26. Cincinnati Bengals (-)

The Bengals started the season with so much promise - they were once as high as fifth(!!!) in these rankings, which feels unthinkable after the last 10 weeks. Remember that shootout win over the Falcons? Remember when they put 34 points on the Colts and Ravens? All that's left now is a post-Christmas bin of a defense and Jeff Driskel throwing the ball to receivers who may or may not be made up. It's honestly hard to tell. Respect to Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon, who spent weeks trying to carry the offense on their own once AJ Green went down.

25. Detroit Lions (down 1)

The last time the Lions scored more than 20 points in a game was week 10. They actually played OK in spurts early on - they beat the Patriots and the Packers in the opening four weeks - but look like they gave up on their season about a month before it was officially over. That attitude was summed up in their 27-9 drubbing by the Vikings, in which Matt Stafford was touchdownless for the third time in five games. Stafford has quietly had the worst season of his career since his rookie year, with 19 touchdowns to 11 picks and a passer rating of 88.7. Not what you're being paid all that dough for, Matthew.

24. Buffalo Bills (up 1)

The Bills are a lot of fun when Josh Allen is running the ball. When he's throwing it, well, games like last week happen. Allen threw a number of hilariously poor 'passes' (I feel the inverted commas are necessary here) against the Patriots, some were so off-target they may as well have been throwaways. He has shown signs of promise this year, but only the Cardinals have fewer yards and points than the Bills. I have a bad feeling they may be dipping into the quarterback market again in two or three years' time.

Josh Allen had an ugly game against the Patriots in week 16 Credit: AP

23. Miami Dolphins (-)

The Dolphins did one good thing all season, and I will not hear it any other way. Last week's loss to the Jaguars was about as grim as it gets, but this type of defeat has become emblematic of a franchise which is stuck fast in the swamp of mediocrity. Reports suggest the Fins may move on from Ryan Tannehill in the offseason, but I think Adam Gase should fear for his job too. Gase doesn't seem to have a clue how to get the best out of his most talented players - there are few bigger crimes a head coach can commit.

22. Denver Broncos (down 1)

The one highlight of Denver's season is that their rookie class has been excellent. Phillip Lindsay has been a revelation at running back, Royce Freeman has supported him solidly, Bradley Chubb has broken the franchise's rookie sack record and Courtland Sutton has bags of potential at receiver. On the other hand, Case Keenum has been exactly what we expected him to be - an error-prone quarterback who will lose you more games than he wins - and it's hard to see the Broncos getting a lot better while they keep him under centre.

Running back Phillip Lindsay has been the star of Denver's season Credit: AP

21. Atlanta Falcons (up 1)

The Falcons made light work of the Taylor Heinicke-led Panthers on Sunday so... have a lollipop, I suppose. All-in-all this has been an incredibly disappointing season for Atlanta, especially with the prize of a home Super Bowl waiting in the distance. The banged up defense has given up a ton of yards, which you can't blame them too much for, but when an offense this loaded goes four straight weeks without putting up 20 points real questions have to start being asked. Questions like: did the Falcons blow their one shot at a Super Bowl when they were 28-3 up against the Patriots in the third quarter? Oof.

20. Carolina Panthers (down 2)

Everything looked rosy in Carolina after week eight. They were 6-2, Cam Newton was playing as well as his MVP year and Christian McCaffrey had become a bona fide star. That last one is still true - only Ezekiell Elliott has more yards from scrimmage than CMC this season - but Cam's shoulder troubles, bad line play and a total inability to execute in big moments has made the Panthers one of the most frustrating teams in the league to watch. They now face the ignominy of being the first team in NFL history to finish 6-10 after starting 6-2. Ouch. The positives? DJ Moore looks like he could become a genuine number one receiver on an offense which still has huge potential for next year.

Christian McCaffrey has starred in a tough year for Carolina Credit: USA TODAY

Aaron Rodgers had one of his great Aaron Rodgers games against the Jets on Sunday. He threw for 442 yards and two touchdowns, including the pass to Davante Adams which sealed the win in overtime. However, outside of the odd special game, Rodgers hasn't quite been his usual magnificent self this season - even Packers fans would agree. The only question circling Green Bay right now is how he'll fare next season away from Mike McCarthy and under a new head coach. If the Packers don't improve markedly next year we may never see A-Rod in another Super Bowl, and that would be criminal.

18. New York Giants (up 1)

I'll give the Giants this, they're far and away the best 5-10 team to watch in the NFL, not that there's much competition. Big Blue showed again on Sunday that they're much better than their record, pushing the Colts all the way in Indianapolis. It was one of Saquon Barkley's quietest games (77 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown), but he's been the story of this Giants season. Barkley is third in the league in rushing in his rookie year, is fifth in receiving yards and third in yards from scrimmage. Every time he gets the ball you can't help but shift a little in your seat, and lean towards the telly. There's so much talent on this Giants roster they should be better than they are, but we all know exactly what's holding them back, don't we?

If there are better runs from 2018 than these two by @saquon , I’d love to see them pic.twitter.com/ETy9HMyJyv — Mark Dulgerian (@MarkDulgerianOS) December 27, 2018

17. New England Patriots (down 2)

This is one of the worst Patriots teams of the last decade, and yet they're still 10-5 and heading for a first-round bye. Only in New England. Still, this is the first year in a while I don't expect them to march to the Super Bowl, and that's because they have a lot of clear issues which have sometimes made them a little tough to watch. Tom Brady is playing like a top 10 quarterback, but only top 10. Gronk looks finished, Julian Edelman has lost a yard and with Josh Gordon out of action suddenly Brady's receiver corps looks very thin. The Pats have run the ball very well - that backfield of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Cordarrelle Patterson, who's been used there a lot - has a bunch of talent, but I don't think it's enough.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (-)

The September Nick Foles Eagles: pretty tough to watch. The Carson Wentz Eagles: the definition of 'meh', disappointingly. The December Nick Foles Eagles: well helloooooo there, how about I buy you a drink? The narrative of Foles leading Philadelphia back to the postseason after everything that happened in February is just too sweet to pass up, and what's more exciting than a good narrative, a story that feels like it could be plucked from the pages of a book? Outside of the pass rush the Eagles have failed to click this season - the offense has been a real let down - but if Foles pulls off another miracle everything will be ancient history.

Did Foles did the business for Philly against the Rams and Texans Credit: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (up 2)

The Bucs are the perfect encapsulation of the 2018 NFL season's early philosophy of: screw defense, let's just score as many points as we can and hope for the best. Tampa Bay lead the league in passing yards, and only the Chiefs and Rams have more total yards over 16 weeks. They've also thrown three more interceptions than any other team in the league, and Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick both sit inside the top 10 for picks thrown this season despite splitting starts almost 50/50. Speaking of Fitzmagic, how much fun were those early-season games where he was just throwing the ball about with reckless abandon, dressing in DeSean Jackson's clothes and clearly having the time of his life? I hope he still has a home in the NFL next year.

14. Tennessee Titans (-)

The Titans are the Jekyll and Hyde team of the NFL, you never know quite what you're going to get from them. One week they'll do a number on the Patriots, the next they're getting whipped by their division rival Colts. The reverse of that fixture on Sunday night is the biggest game of the day, and Tennessee seems to have discovered an identity just in time. Derrick Henry's three biggest rushing games of the year have come in the last three weeks, and with Marcus Mariota looking doubtful to play, the Titans are going to need another massive game from him against the league's eighth-best rushing defense to get into the playoffs.

Derrick Henry has announced himself on the season at just the right time Credit: AP

13. Minnesota Vikings (-)

Are the Vikings good? Are the Vikings fun? These are two questions I still don't know the answer to, and there's only one week left in the season. I'll say this: they can be both, but I have no faith in them to be so week-in, week-out. For me, the Vikings are most enjoyable when the offensive line can create holes for Dalvin Cook to hit with pace, and Kirk Cousins is firing deep and giving Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs the opportunity to make big plays. The problem is Cousins in prone to checking the ball down far too often, and the run game has been awful until the coordinator change a few weeks ago. At least Danielle Hunter is keeping the Purple People Eaters name alive on defense.

12. Baltimore Ravens (-)

If you're reading this column for the first time, you won't be surprised to hear the Ravens were much further down this list when Joe Flacco was at quarterback. Lamar Jackson has given this team a strong identity, and turned them into an outfit no one wants to face in January. Jackson's style of play makes it incredibly difficult for the opposition to stop the run, and that's letting Baltimore beat teams into submission - it might not be as pretty as a Patrick Mahomes no-look pass, but it's a totally different style of football and definitely exciting to watch. Then you have the defense, which isn't a turnover machine but plays aggressive and has allowed the fewest yards and points in the league. This is a proper, old school, smash mouth football team with a unique prospect at quarterback. I'm loving it.

Lamar Jackson's running ability has made the Ravens a really hard team to play Credit: USA TODAY

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (down 2)

The Steelers are a confusing one. At many points this season they've looked like a team good enough to go to the Super Bowl, and yet there's a very strong chance they don't even make the playoffs. Ben Rothlisberger diced up the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday night, with Antonio Brown having one of the biggest days if his career. They looked almost unstoppable in some moments, until dumb fourth quarter mistakes (that failed fake punt was hilarious, but man it was stupid) cost them the game and probably their season. James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the offensive line have all been huge pluses. I love TJ Watt too, but Pittsburgh can ultimately be a very frustrating team, and that's why they just miss out on the top 10.

10. Seattle Seahawks (up 1)

What a game that was from Russell Wilson against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. He outdueled Patrick Mahomes on the big stage, proving exactly why he's still one of the most valuable players in this league, even if people aren't talking about him as much this year. Wilson threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas City. For the season he has 31 touchdowns to just six picks, and a passer rating of 112.7, and yet he hasn't been the key factor for Seattle this campaign. They've built their offense around a powerful, deeply watchable run game with Chris Carson at its heart, and the defense carries all the traits of the famous Legion of Boom without any of the players. Sunday night's game was a warning shot: on their day, Seattle can beat anyone in this league, and they look pretty damn spicy while doing it.

Russell Wilson was brilliant as the Seahawks downed the Chiefs on Sunday Credit: AP

9. Cleveland Browns (up 1)

The Cleveland Browns are the only team in the top 10 not going to the playoffs, and I lay that solely at the feet of two men: Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens. Some middle aged men with bright red faces got extremely angry at Mayfield's 30-second stare into the eyes of Hue Jackson on Sunday, but this kind of attitude is why he's so great. He plays with passion, he plays with emotion, his heart is so far up his sleeve he throws is every time he launches a pass. I love it. Mayfield was exactly the quarterback Cleveland needed to drag them out of the doldrums, and Kitchens has helped free him, allowing him to express himself and enjoy being out on the field. It's vital the Browns cling on to Kitchens next season, no matter who the head coach is. I'm calling it already: next year the Browns are going to the playoffs.

8. Houston Texans (-)

Houston's defeats to the Colts and Eagles leave me wondering how far they can progress in the AFC playoffs, but I've loved watching them get this far. Deshaun Watson's final drive against Philadelphia last week showed him at his best. Lord knows how he escaped three sacks to find Jordan Akins on third-and-11 to set up the 35-yard go-ahead score to Vincent Smith. We also need to talk about DeAndre Hopkins, who has 103 catches this season without a drop, at a 12.5-yard-per-catch average. That's ludicrous stuff. The run game has been their crutch, with Lamar Miller playing some of the best football of his career, and JJ Watt is close to his riproaring best. I hope these guys hang around a while.

�� Watson avec une action INCROYABLE pour éviter le sack et trouver Akins ! #Texanspic.twitter.com/2HMaR39lCN — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) December 23, 2018

7. Dallas Cowboys (-)

The other team from Texas, Dallas looked dead halfway through the season, then they brought in Amari Cooper and everything changed. Not only has Cooper given Dak Prescott a genuine number one receiver to throw to, but Ezekiel Elliott has been even more destructive since the former Raider opened up the offense. Elliott leads the league in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage through week 16, and doesn't look like giving either of those titles up. The game you keep having to come back to with these Cowboys is that win over New Orleans, and how brilliant their defense was. Their defensive showing was as thrilling as the scorefest we saw between the Rams and Chiefs a week prior, and I'm not even joking.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (down 2)

The Chargers are a league-average side in terms of yards and third down percentage, and have a turnover differential of just one, but they're fifth in the NFL in points and sit at 11-4 with a faint chance of taking the first seed in the AFC. The reason no stats really jump out at you is because the Chargers are one of the most balanced teams in the league. Philip Rivers is having maybe the best season of his career, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler were a Kamara-Ingram-level backfield dual-threat until they both got hurt, and the defense is making big stops every week. Safety Derwin James is so much fun to watch, and right in the hunt for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Sunday's home defeat to the Ravens was bitterly disappointing, but the wins over the Steelers and Chiefs were stunning. Most importantly, they're exactly the sort of games the old Chargers would have lost.

Derwin James celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Cardinals Credit: AP

5. Indianapolis Colts (-)

I've fallen in love with the Colts this season. It's such brilliant news for the whole NFL that Andrew Luck has been able to return and get back to his outstanding best. He feels like a smarter, more considerate quarterback for the time off, but still makes those trademark 'wow' throws that enraptured us all in his early years. Perhaps even more that Luck, what's been so impressive about Indy's season has been their defense. They have the cheapest defensive unit in the league, and yet they're comfortably top-half in interceptions and both yards and points allowed. Two more stars worth mentioning: TY Hilton, who's been an absolute comet down the stretch, and Darius Leonard, who looks like the steal of the 2018 draft.

4. Chicago Bears (down 2)

In a season which has been largely dominated by offensive firepower, the Bears' defense has been one of my favourite units to watch in the entire NFL, on either side of the ball. Thousands of column inches have already been devoted to Khalil Mack, and rightly so (47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a pick six), but this defense has so much more. Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson are turnover machines in the secondary, Akiem hicks is basically Mack's trusty sidekick, and rookie linebacker Roquan Smith is like action man, doing bits all over the park. I guess we should mention the offense a little bit - Tarik Cohen is the obvious thrill factor there - but when I watch the Bears I'm always most excited to see what they do when they don't have the ball - it doesn't often take them long to get it back.

Kyle Fuller and Danny Trevathan celebrate an interception in the Bears' week 16 win over the 49ers Credit: USA TODAY

3. Los Angeles Rams (up 3)

The Rams snapped their three-game funk with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday - what a nice treat from the schedule makers that was - but I think their fans will still be a little concerned heading into the postseason. Jared Goff has lost his early season sparkle, Todd Gurley isn't 100 per cent fit and it's clear Cooper Kupp has been a big loss to this offense. Despite attacking with such electricity, my favourite player to watch on the Rams remains Aaron Donald. He's just a half sack away from recording 20 on the season, and is one of those rare defensive lineman who's so good he's nigh-on impossible to stop. There may not be a better player in the league right now.

2. New Orleans Saints (up 1)

Drew Brees has completed an outrageous 74.4 per cent of his passes this season, and it's not like he's just dumping the ball off to a back for four-yard gains. What's more, he's done it with a rag tag group of receivers no one had really heard of until Brees forced them into our consciousness. Keith Kirkwood, Autin Carr, Tommylee Lewis - these are the types of names he's been working with. Of course, the Saints also have Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and perhaps the best offensive line in football, and a defense which started out awful but is now one of the most formidable in the NFL. Sunday's win over the Steelers made them the Super Bowl favourites in my eyes, but the Fun Power Rankings prize is one they won't be winning...

Im convinced Mahomes is a Jedi pic.twitter.com/qBr4ay5Jsw — WTP Sp❄️rts (@WTPsports) December 24, 2018

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

Yes, it's the Kansas City Chiefs who have been the most exciting team in football this season. They claimed top spot in week one, and have held onto it for all but two weeks of the season. We all know how absolutely brilliant Patrick Mahomes is - so brilliant that stats don't do him justice, because they don't show you the magic plays he makes every single week - but here are the stats anyway: 4,816 yards, 8.66 yards per attempt, 48 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, passer rating of 114. This guy is an absolute treat to watch every time he has the ball in his hands - has there been a more thrilling quarterback since Aaron Rodgers? - and he's supported not only by the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but the brilliant offensive mind of Andy Reid, who deserves a giant chunk of the credit for KC's brilliant year. If you don't want to see the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, then you're not allowed to be my friend, and you're definitely not coming to my birthday party. So there.