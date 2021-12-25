NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-25-2021
Cleveland heads to Green Bay for a crucial Christmas Day matchup as the season draws to a close. Can…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-25-2021
Can the thriving Indianapolis Colts earn a third straight win on Christmas or will the Arizona Cardi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Can the Panthers stop their slide at home against the Bucs on Sunday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Can New York stop its slide on the road in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sunday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Los Angeles heads to Houston for a crucial AFC showdown that could go a long way to determining how…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
The Washington Football Team get the Sunday Night Football spotlight treatment in a showdown with th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
New England has won 17 of its last 20 home games against Buffalo. Can the Patriots clinch the AFC Ea…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Two of the worst teams in the NFL will play for…well I’m not sure, but the Jets will host the Jagu…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
The Minnesota Vikings will be underdogs at home in Sunday’s head-to-head meeting with the Los Angele…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
First place in the AFC North is on the line when the Bengals host the Ravens….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Can the Detroit Lions build on last week’s victory against the Cardinals or will the Atlanta Falcons…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Chicago has failed to cover the spread in each of its last five games. Can the Bears cover against s…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Who will win Sunday’s rivalry battle between the Denver Broncos and Las Vergas Raiders? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-26-2021
Can the shorthanded Kansas City Chiefs take down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com