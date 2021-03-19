NFL Free Agency 2021: Kenny Golladay wants $18.5 million per year

Report: Kenny Golladay wants $18.5 million per year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Welp... maybe the Bears' aggressive offer for Kenny Golladay wasn't aggressive enough after all.

The Bears' reportedly offered Golladay somewhere in the range of $10-11 million to team up with Allen Robinson. And before day dreams of what that wide receiver duo could do to revitalize the Bears' offense, momentarily easing our quarterback pains, fans find out it might be unrealistic.

That's because Golladay wants $18.5 million per year, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson is set to make $18 million in 2021 after signing the franchise tag on Thursday. So unless the Bears trade Robinson away, it's hard to imagine the Bears paying two wide receivers $18 million each.

The Bears have already had to make some soul-crushing cap decisions, like releasing All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and are reportedly considering doing the same with Akiem Hicks.

With how slow the wide receiver market has been, the Bears offer could still conceivably be enough.

Florio also notes Golladay's best play might be a one-year deal and testing the free agent market again in 2022 when the salary cap presumably goes up.

JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers for one-year and $8 million, and in that context the Bears' offer for Golladay is still strong.

But either way, even signing Golladay for what the Bears offered still likely means a decision needs to be made with Hicks.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!