NFL free agents: Salary details of Jabrill Peppers' Patriots contract revealed

The New England Patriots' addition of free agent safety Jabrill Peppers is a low-cost move that could pay a nice reward during the 2022 NFL season.

The salary details of Peppers' one-year contract with the Patriots were revealed Thursday. Here's a full breakdown, via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry:

Details on the Jabrill Peppers deal:

* 1 year, $2M

* $300K signing bonus

* $225K workout bonus

* $1.05M base fully guaranteed

* $25k per-game roster bonus

* Up to $3M in playing-time incentives



With $1.35M total fully guaranteed, Peppers certainly in the team's plans for '22. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 31, 2022

That's not a bad price for a young, versatile defensive back motivated to prove himself following a frustrating 2021 season.

Peppers played in just six games for the New York Giants last season. His campaign was cut short after tearing his ACL, although he's expected to be ready for training camp in July.

The 25-year-old safety was a first-round pick (25th overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and was dealt to the Giants as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade in 2019.

Peppers has proven to be a decent pass rusher at safety. In fact, his 40 QB pressures since 2018 are the third-most among all safeties, per Pro Football Focus.

Peppers' head coach on the Giants in 2020 and 2021 was Joe Judge, who has since re-joined the Patriots' staff.