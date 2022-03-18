NFL free agents: Raiders 'making a run' for ex-Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, per report

Report: Raiders 'making a run' for ex-Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked everyone Thursday by acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It was a major move by Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, who both were hired by Las Vegas in January after spending many years with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders don't appear to be done making moves or adding ex-Patriots players, though.

Earlier this week, the Raiders signed pass rusher Chandler Jones, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2012. And according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Review Journal, they are pursuing former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

If @Raiders donâ€™t land Stephon Gilmore it wonâ€™t be for lack of trying. They are making a run — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 18, 2022

Gilmore would be a tremendous addition for the Raiders.

The AFC West teams have been loading up in a huge way through trades and free agency this offseason. Pass defense is going to be critical for Las Vegas playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson at quarterback. Gilmore is still a very good cornerback with loads of playoff experience.