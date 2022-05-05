NFL free agents: Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy signs with Chargers

Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy signs with Chargers in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Chargers have added another player from the New England Patriots defense in NFL free agency.

The Chargers announced Thursday the signing of veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Terms of the contract have not yet been reported.

The Patriots released Van Noy in March in a move that saved them about $4 million in salary cap space.

Van Noy tallied 66 total tackles with five sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and 10 passes defensed in 16 games for the Patriots last season.

His addition to the Chargers defense gives that group much-needed pass-rushing ability and championship experience. Van Noy won two Super Bowl titles (2016 and 2018) during his time in New England.

The Chargers also signed former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in free agency last month. Los Angeles has been aggressive in upgrading its defense after coming so close to reaching the AFC playoffs last season.