NFL free agents 2022: Best available players as Week 1 approaches

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market.

This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.

Here's a list of some of the top players who remain unsigned as of Wednesday morning.

WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Will Fuller

TE Eric Ebron

C J.C. Tretter

EDGE Trey Flowers

EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Will Compton

LB Dont'a Hightower

LB Jamie Collins

CB Joe Haden

Should the Patriots look at any of these players?

They've shown interest in Odell Beckham Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders in the past, but the Patriots already have pretty good depth at wide receiver, even with rookie Tyquan Thornton reportedly expected to miss around eight weeks with a collarbone injury. Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers give New England a strong foursome at the position.

The defensive line is one area where the Patriots could use additional depth.

Jason Pierre-Paul had a disappointing 2021 season with the Buccaneers, tallying just 2.5 sacks in 12 games. He did have 9.5 sacks the year before as Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV. Ndamukong Suh has tallied six sacks in back-to-back seasons for the Bucs.

One familiar face to the Patriots is Trey Flowers, who played in New England for three seasons before joining the Detroit Lions as a free agent following the 2018 season. He could add some pass-rushing ability to the Pats' d-line.

Patriots legend Dont'a Hightower remains unsigned, too. Hightower really struggled in 2021, and it makes sense for New England to get younger and faster at linebacker going forward.

The Patriots have about $5.5 million in salary cap space, per Miguel Benzan. It's not a huge amount of money, but enough for head coach Bill Belichick to take a look at the free agent market and assess if there are any good fits.