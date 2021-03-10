NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 tight ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Having a good tight end is more important now than it ever has been in the NFL. And the Patriots had, arguably, the worst tight ends in the NFL last year, as their options at the position logged just 18 catches on the year in total.

Another year of Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, and Dalton Keene at the position won't cut it for the Patriots. Maybe Asiasi or Keene, third-round picks from a year ago, will improve, but the team still needs at least an average pass-catcher at the position if they want to field a solid offense.

The Patriots will have to consider signing one of the top-10 tight ends in what's shaping up to be a solid free-agent class. And there are a few top-tier options that could really give the Patriots offense the jolt they've needed since Rob Gronkowski left the team.