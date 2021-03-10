NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 wide receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're in need of a receiver during the 2021 NFL offseason, you're in luck. Not only is the 2021 NFL Draft loaded at the WR position, so too is the free-agent market.

Sure, the class may not be as exciting as it would've been had Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin not been franchise tagged. But even without them, there are free agents of all shapes and sizes available at WR.

Need a young stud that could be a great No. 1 receiver for the next decade or so? There are a few available. Need a veteran to help stabilize an uncertain position? There are plenty of those too.

Need both, like the New England Patriots do? Then this is the perfect year to double-dip at receiver in free agency and maybe even target a couple of the top 10 free agent wide-outs.