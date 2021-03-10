NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 running backs

Jacob Camenker
·1 min read
NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 running backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A salary-cap crunch is coming this offseason, and that could have a big impact on the running back position.

RBs are typically viewed as replaceable in NFL circles, so teams may not be willing to shell out big bucks to keep their best runners around. Their shelf lives just aren't long enough to justify that.

The 2021 free-agent running back class is a strong one. There are several potential lead backs available, but the question is, who will pay for them?

The Patriots don't seem likely to invest heavily at the position. But with James White and Rex Burkhead set to hit free agency, perhaps they'll look to add a proven veteran to work alongside Damien Harris and Sony Michel, as both have had injury issues during their career.

So, maybe the team could consider targeting one of the top-10 options on the market.

Click here to see the top 10 free-agent RBs for 2021

