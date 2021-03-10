NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 offensive linemen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Just how important is the offensive line to a team? Look no further than the Super Bowl. The Bucs had one of the league's best blocking units while the Chiefs were missing their two starting tackles.

The result? Tom Brady and the Bucs crushed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. So, safe to say that teams will want to beef up their offensive lines this offseason to follow the Tampa Bay mold.

The Patriots have a pretty good offensive line, especially after trading for Trent Brown, but they have a couple of key starters set to hit the open market. One they seem likely to try to keep while the other seems destined to head elsewhere in free agency.

Here's a look at the two current Patriots and one former Pat that are among the top-10 offensive line free agents available this offseason.